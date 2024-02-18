“He wished me good luck” - Jurgen Klopp opens up on interesting chat with Liverpool supporter Ivan Toney

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained that Brentford forward Ivan Toney wished him good luck for the future during their conversation post the match between their teams.

The Reds visited the Gtech Community Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, February 17. Goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo led the visitors to a 4-1 win. Toney scored a second-half consolation for the Bees.

After the match, Klopp could be seen speaking with and embracing the Englishman, who stated back in August that he was a "Liverpool boy at heart" (via the Daily Star). When asked what they conversed about, the German tactician said (as quoted by @AnfieldSector on X):

"Am I right in thinking he's a Liverpool supporter? He's not shy in saying that, so we spoke a little bit about that and he wished me good luck for my time after these things here."

Toney's wishes come after Klopp decided to step down from his role at Anfield at the end of this season. He revealed the same in late January, hinting that exhaustion played a key role in him making his decision.

A look at the success Liverpool have enjoyed under Klopp

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 at a time when the club was on a barren run following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers. They had not won a trophy since the 2012 EFL Cup, with their last continental success coming in the 2005 UEFA Super Cup.

While the German's first three seasons at the club didn't yield any titles, he took them to runners-up finishes in the UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup. They also made the UEFA Champions League final in the 2017-18 season, but lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Plenty of success followed thereafter as Liverpool won the 2018-19 Champions League and finished second in the Premier League. The following campaign, they clinched their first league title in 30 years, amassing 99 points, while winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well.

A brief dip in form followed in the 2020-21 season, but Klopp's men won the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the 2021-22 campaign. They also lost out on the league title to Manchester City only on the final day, while losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The 2022-23 season once again proved to be disappointing as they finished fifth in the Premier League. They also failed to stage deep runs in the domestic cups and Champions League.

However, they are back on track this season and lead the league standings after 25 matches. They will compete in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea on February 25 and have also made the Round of 16 in the FA Cup. Liverpool are into the knockout rounds of the Europa League as well.

Overall, Klopp has managed the Reds in 469 matches across competitions, winning 292 and losing 81. He now has the chance to end his time at Anfield with a season for the ages.