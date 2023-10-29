“He wished they got Mbappe instead” – Fans react as Real Madrid midfielder’s reaction goes viral after Jude Bellingham goal in El Clasico win

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting after Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos' nonchalant reaction to Jude Bellingham's first goal in the El Clasico went viral on social media.

Ilkay Gundogan netted his first goal for Barcelona, scoring in the sixth minute at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to give the home side the lead. The game, however, was turned on its head by Jude Bellingham.

The England international scored an absolute screamer, launching a powerful shot from outside the box to the back of the Barca net, to equalize in the 68th minute. While the goal was a strike of the highest order, Toni Kroos reacted in a stoic manner.

The rest of the Los Blancos bench stood up to applaud the phenomenal strike by Bellingham. Kroos, though, sat indifferent and only applauded once.

The reaction has elicited some hilarious comments on X, with one of the fans writing:

"He wished they got Mbappe in stead of Jude."

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the incident:

Bellingham scored yet again in injury time to secure the win for Real Madrid. Since his summer move, the Englishman has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 13 matches.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, retained their status as league leaders courtesy of the win. They have 28 points from 11 games and are level with second-placed Girona. Barcelona are third with 24 points.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sets goal target for Jude Bellingham

Fans knew that Real Madrid had signed a top talent when they sealed Jude Bellingham's signature in the summer. The 20-year-old, however, has exceeded expectations so far.

He has been nothing short of spectacular. Bellingham's goalscoring form has surprised many as he is currently operating on a goal-per-game ratio. Speaking after the game, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Bellingham could reach the 25-goal mark this season. He said (via MARCA):

“Bellingham can score 20 or 25 goals easily this season, we don’t always see him as a goal scorer, but at the moment he’s scoring a lot of goals, but we expect that from the forwards as well.”

Jude Bellingham is already establishing himself as one of the most impactful players in world football and is making the €103 million Real Madrid spent on him look like a bargain.