"He won the game for them" - Alan Shearer labels France star as the difference-maker at 2022 FIFA World Cup

England great Alan Shearer has lauded France star Kylian Mbappe after his stellar performance in his team's 2-1 win over Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (November 26).

France qualified for the last-16 stage of the 22nd edition of the famed tournament after their second straight Group D win in Doha, Qatar.

Mbappe, 23, scored his sixth and seventh FIFA World Cup goals on either side of Andreas Christensen's equalizer in the second half.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Tribal Football), Shearer heaped praise on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker for his contributions to the reigning champions' recent victory.

He elaborated:

"What a player, what a superstar. He made the difference tonight. When you've got that guy in your team, in the form that he's in, he looks so comfortable and confident in front of goal, you've got a chance. He won the game for them."

Shearer asserted that Didier Deschamps' side have a chance of securing their third FIFA World Cup triumph due to Kylian Mbappe.

He added:

"Whatever you have to have as a forward, Kylian Mbappe's got it all. The timing of his runs, the understanding of when and how to go. He's a very special talent. Because of him, that is France's chance [of winning the World Cup again]. If he keeps on performing and he's in that mood, France have got a chance."

Sharing his thoughts on Mbappe, Shearer continued:

"He looks like a kid in the playground, he just looks like he's enjoying it. As soon as he gets the ball you can hear the roar and he's feeding off that, there's no doubt about that. He loves that and rightly so."

Mbappe, who bagged the Man of the Match award against Denmark, is next set to be in action for France in their final Group C clash against Tunisia at Al Rayyan on Wednesday, November 30.

Squawka @Squawka



90.32% passing accuracy

57 touches

10 touches in opp. box

6 touches

5 duels won

4 shots on target

3 chances created

2 goals



He really is that guy. Kylian Mbappé's game by numbers vs Denmark.90.32% passing accuracy57 touches10 touches in opp. box6 touches5 duels won4 shots on target3 chances created2 goalsHe really is that guy. Kylian Mbappé's game by numbers vs Denmark.90.32% passing accuracy57 touches10 touches in opp. box6 touches5 duels won4 shots on target3 chances created2 goalsHe really is that guy. ⚡️ https://t.co/lGRgzysVPb

France ace Kylian Mbappe shatters records with recent 2022 FIFA World Cup brace

Kylian Mbappe, who has been a revelation for France since making his debut in 2017, garnered headlines with his match-winning brace against Denmark at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday.

Having registered a tournament-high nine shots so far, he is currently the joint-highest goal scorer alongside Ecuador's Enner Valencia with three goals from two games. He has also contributed one assist.

With seven goals in nine matches, Mbappe has also become the second-highest FIFA World Cup goal-scorer for Les Bleus after surpassing Thierry Henry (6). Just Fontaine is the leader with 13 goals.

After scoring his 30th and 31st goals in international colors, the former Monaco man has equaled the tally of Zinedine Zidane. He is now closing in on David Trezeguet, who scored 34 goals in 71 games.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 427 votes