“He won’t go for it” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s journalist friend explains why Lionel Messi cannot play in Europe despite free-kick goal vs Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo's journalist friend, Edu Aguirre, believes that Lionel Messi lacks the physical stamina to play in Europe again. He claimed that the Argentine would continue scoring free-kicks, but did not have the legs to run.

Speaking after Messi's free kick for Inter Miami against FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup, Aguirre said that the attacker was bound to score such goals even when he turned 70. However, he does not see the Barcelona legend do well in Europe if he returns. He said (via Real Madrid Confidential):

"The goal he scored today, which is a great goal, he'll keep scoring even when he's 70 or 75 years old (70 or 75 years old). Because Messi, every time he touches the ball, is a difference-maker. The thing is, he plays while walking. Literally. He doesn't go forward, he doesn't go back. Either you pass the ball to his feet or he won't go for it. I don't see him with the pace of a winning team in Europe. I don't see him..."

Trending

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick to help Inter Miami beat FC Porto 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup. It was a historic win as they became the first MLS side to win a competitive game against a European side.

Lionel Messi admits he was close to reigniting rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi spoke to TIME magazine in 2023 and admitted that he had the option of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. He said he decided to make the switch to Inter Miami because of his family, explaining:

"The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyse them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami. My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen.

"It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. As the country's tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I've enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are reportedly in contract negotiations with their respective clubs, with both of their contracts expiring this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More