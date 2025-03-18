"He won the World Cup, but..." - Former Real Madrid star claims he was better than Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric, Toni Krooz and Xavi

James Rodriguez has claimed that in his prime, he was better than Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane. The Columbian also believes he was better than Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Barcelona legend Xavi.

Speaking on Edu Aguirre's Los Amigos de Edu, Rodriguez said Zidane was good in his prime and won the FIFA World Cup. However, the 33-year-old put himself over the Frenchman, saying (via TribalFootball):

"Zidane was very good, in his prime he won the World Cup, but... James. In my prime, James."

The former Bayern Munich loanee repeated the same when asked to pick between himself and Modric, Kroos, and Xavi. He was also asked about his move to Los Blancos in 2014, to which he said:

"During the World Cup, (agent) Jorge Mendes told me that Real wanted me. He warned me and said, 'Don't lose focus, okay,' and that gave me more strength. Right after that was the game against Japan, when I came on and scored a goal, then against Uruguay I scored two goals. When he told me that, it gave me more strength. I was 22 years old and I said, 'Now I have to play better', and that's when I got the World Cup Golden Boot."

James Rodriguez played 125 matches for Real Madrid and scored 37 goals while assisting 42 times.

James Rodriguez on his move to Real Madrid despite big money offers

In the same interview, James Rodriguez claimed Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were willing to offer him big-money contracts, but he opted to join Real Madrid. He said Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was key in his decision.

"(Manchester) City and PSG also wanted me. They offered me a lot of money, very high salaries compared to those being paid right now, but I chose Madrid because Florentino (Perez, president) called me and said: 'Glory or silverware?' I've always been a Real Madrid fan, Madrid is Madrid," Rodriguez said.

"When I arrived in Madrid I thought: 'How am I going to talk to Ramos, Karim, Modric, Cristiano or Iker?' But I arrived and they were all very calm, as if they had played in the neighborhood. Florentino Pérez has always treated me well. I haven't spoken to him for a long time, but I think I've always been one of his favorites," he concluded.

James Rodriguez left Real Madrid in 2020 and went on to play for Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, and Rayo Vallecano. He is now at Club Leon.

