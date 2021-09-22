"He wore Cristiano Ronaldo underwear" - Former Liverpool star makes hilarious Jurgen Klopp claim

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has made a hilarious claim suggesting manager Jurgen Klopp wore underpants from Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 line on the night of their Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev in 2018.

Speaking in one of his recent interviews, Klavan revealed the conversation Jurgen Klopp had with his Liverpool squad before heading out on the field.

Klopp joked that he was wearing Cristiano Ronaldo branded underpants just to take the burden off the players before a Champions League final. Klavan said:

"The last team meeting with Klopp before heading out to the field, I don’t know if it was intentional but the first sentence was 'Guys, I didn't do it on purpose but look at these undies.'

"He was wearing Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 underwear."

According to Klavan, Klopp elaborated that it happened by accident as his wife packs his things.

"It took the load off of everyone. It was his way," Klavan added.

Despite Jurgen Klopp leading Liverpool to an unlikely Champions League final in Kiev, Real Madrid thoroughly outplayed the Reds, beating them 3-1. The game will always be remembered for Gareth Bale's amazing bicycle kick after coming off the bench.

Though Real Madrid completely dominated the game, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the impact Real Madrid fans expected from him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went goalless in the final.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp did redeem themselves the following year when they won their sixth European Cup by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid.

Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo to challenge the likes of Liverpool for the league title

Manchester United have had one of their most fruitful transfer windows in recent history. The Red Devils signed the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo to bolster their squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival is one of the most important signings for Manchester United in recent history. The Red Devils finally have a squad which can challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have made great starts to their respective Premier League campaigns. The pair have amassed 13 points from their first five games with Manchester United only trailing Liverpool on goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an electric start to his second spell at Old Trafford by netting four goals in the three matches he has played so far.

