"He is a workaholic" - Graeme Souness praises Liverpool star, claims there's 'nothing to dislike about him'

Pundit Graeme Souness praised Liverpool's new-signing Alexis Mac Allister, stating that the Argentine midfielder is a workhorse.

The Reds signed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner from Brighton & Hove Albion for a meager fee of £35 million. The Merseysiders are looking to rebuild their midfield after the likes of Naby Keita and James Milner left the club.

Jordan Henderson is also on his way out and Fabinho could leave soon with Thiago Alcantara also linked with a move to the Anfield club. Speaking about Mac Allister's signing, Souness said (via HITC):

“I think Liverpool’s hopes are based on what midfield players they have playing for them next year. I like Mac Allister. There is nothing to dislike about him. He is a workaholic. What is he 23? He chips in with goals. He creates goals. Nothing to dislike about him."

Souness went on to make a joking comment, telling:

“In fact, with that name, he really should be playing for Scotland and not Argentina. Mac Allister is as Scottish as it comes."

Souness, though, thinks that Jurgen Klopp's side will make more additions to their midfield before the transfer window closes. He said:

“They needed to replace the midfield last year. A younger, more vibrant and more creative midfield – I don’t think they are finished with buying midfield players. I think they will go for another midfield player.”

Liverpool have also signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to their friendly win

Liverpool defeated Karlsruher 3-0 in their first friendly game of the season as Darwin Nunez bagged a goal and Diogo Jota scored a brace. Cody Gakpo scored a goal as well.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a team with a blend of youth and experience. After the game, the German manager was asked whether matches like these give the team a chance to experience new things.

He said (via the Reds' official media):

"Well look, first half it was clear, the new boys – the kids and Dom – were the best in counter-press. So they obviously say, 'Oh my God, the boss said this and that' and they go. They all have to do that."

He added:

"It's not that because it's my idea, it's just because we have to do it in common. I liked Dom a lot, especially when he was half-left, looked really good, Bobby did really well, Conor Bradley was super, so that's all positive signs."

Klopp admitted that while is was just a pre-season friendly, he was pleased to see his side's performance:

"Let's keep going, let's keep going. This is not a season-defining game – we know that – but we came through and, as far as I know, nobody has any issues. Good."

Liverpool are looking to bounce back this season after a below-par 2022-23 campaign as they finished fifth in the Premier League.