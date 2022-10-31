“He worked on that and you can see what’s happening” – Erik ten Hag reveals area for improvement he suggested to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford fired home a thumping header to become the 22nd player to score 100 goals for Manchester United. The Englishman, who turns 25 today (31 October), leapt onto an inviting cross from Christian Eriksen in the 38th minute of United's game against West Ham on Sunday.

Incidentally, his 99th goal for the Red Devils came last Thursday against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League from a header as well. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is happy with the improvement Rashford has shown in recent weeks.

He also pointed out that Rashford has been working on his headers and the results are there for everyone to see. Ten Hag said (via The Metro):

‘When you see he made two headers (in the game), for instance, and we have worked a lot on that. I notified him from the start, his heading had to improve and he worked on that and you can see what’s happening."

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is already an elite player

Rashford is the first striker since club legend Wayne Rooney to reach the 100 goal landmark for the Old Trafford outfit. The Manchester United boss was asked in his post-match interview if he thought Rashford could follow Rooney's footsteps to become an elite player. He responded:

‘I think he is already. Before you’re 25, to score 100 goals, I think you’re already there, but he won’t be satisfied with that."

He added:

"In the end it’s about how many trophies you win with your club and I think he can develop his game even more.

"Also mentally, he’s much more consistent and reliable and resilient. I’m really happy with the progress.’"

Rashford was expectedly buzzing after scoring the winner and his 100th goal for Manchester United in a crucial 1-0 win. He has now taken his tally up to seven goals this season. Speaking to the press after the game, Rashford revealed that he is in a much better headspace this season. He said (ManUtd.com):

“To be honest, it’s a complete different energy around the whole club and the training ground. That for a start puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now.

“That’s where I really struggled at times [last season]. More just mental things and not really my own performance. It was other things off the pitch and that’s the biggest difference from this season.”

