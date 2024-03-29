"He is working with the physios" - Inter Miami assistant coach provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of NYCFC clash

Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales confirmed that Lionel Messi will be out of action for the side's match against New York City FC on Saturday, March 30. Morales added that the side's physios are keen on making the Argentine available for their next clash on Wednesday.

Morales said (via the Miami Herald):

“Leo will not be available [for Saturday]. He is working with the physios but will not be available because we are doing all we can to get him ready for next Wednesday. There is a possibility he will play in that game, that is what we are working for.”

Messi has been an important part of Inter Miami's 2024 MLS campaign. The Florida side are undefeated in the five games he featured in. They have lost two out of three in his absence since March 13 due to a hamstring injury. It includes a difficult 4-0 loss they suffered to the New York Red Bulls away last time out as they slipped to second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Herons are hopeful of getting the talismanic Argentine forward back in time for their Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Mexican side Monterrey midweek. They will host the first leg of the quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Messi has been in splendid form this season, scoring five times and setting up two more in his five appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi opens up on leaving Barcelona in 2021

The 36-year-old claimed the move was difficult to make.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi voiced his thoughts on leaving Barcelona and eventually joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The Argentine superstar claimed that the move was difficult as it happened quickly.

He said (speaking to Big Time via Diario AS):

“The change was difficult when I went to PSG, because I was doing very well in Barcelona and I planned to stay there. I was not prepared to leave, everything happened very quickly, I had to rebuild my life from one day to the next. I got to know another league, another club, a new dressing room. It was a change that we were not looking for and that is why it was difficult at first.”

Messi had historic 16-year spell with the Blaugrana where he won boatloads of trophies and individual achievements. He left the club in 2021 due to La Liga wage rules which hampered Barca from renewing his contract.

After a two-year spell with PSG, he made the switch to the MLS, joining David Beckham's Inter Miami side. He has been a revelation in the league, leading the Herons to a Leagues Cup triumph in his first season.