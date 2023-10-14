"He is a world-class football player" - Rasmus Hojlund heaps praise on Manchester United teammate who has been in poor form

Rasmus Hojlund has given a glowing verdict of his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford despite the English forward's recent struggles.

The Danish striker joined the Red Devils in the summer from Serie A side Atalanta for £72 million. The 20-year-old became the club's most expensive U21 signing in history.

Hojlund has started his Manchester United career strongly with three goals in two UEFA Champions League group-stage games. However, his striking partner Rashford has faltered.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. Yet, he's started the ongoing season with just one goal and three assists in 10 games across competitions and many have criticized his performances.

Hojlund, however, still views Rashford as a world-class player and a teammate with whom he enjoys playing alongside. He told Danish newspaper Tipsbladet:

"He is a world-class football player. I enjoy playing with a player like him.”

There have been signs that the attacking duo will flourish in tandem although Manchester United's dismal run of results hasn't helped matters. Erik ten Hag's men have lost six of 10 games across competitions.

Rashford was viewed as one of European football's most dangerous forwards last season. Fans are waiting for the England international to refind that type of form which saw him win the club's Player of the Year award.

Hojlund on a key factor that led to his move to Manchester United

The Red Devils star made a dream move to Old Trafford.

Hojlund has insisted that he wouldn't have joined Manchester United if he wasn't promised a prominent role in Ten Hag's side. The Golden Boy 2023 award nominee has started six of eight games across competitions, becoming the focal point of the Red Devils' attack (via 90min):

"I spoke to the coach up until the transfer. For me, it was important to play football and if I had been told that I had to go to Manchester United to be a reserve for the rest of my days, I would never have gone there."

The Dane was a childhood fan of United and expressed how proud he feels to be donning the famous red jersey:

"Sometimes I can catch myself looking down at the shirt and thinking 'wow'. I think I'll always be proud to pull the jersey over my head and that's what I try to show on the pitch. I don't get emotional, but I get a little boost."

Hojlund has impressed despite his side's unconvincing start to the season. He's quickly adapted to life at Old Trafford following his big-money move from Atalanta. The burden of becoming his favorite club's new center-forward isn't fazing the Denmark international.