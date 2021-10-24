"He is a world-class talent" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims Manchester United star could become one of the best players in the world

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admired Manchester United's new summer signing Jadon Sancho, calling him a 'world-class talent'. The Liverpool boss also praised Mason Greenwood.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to Manchester United, Klopp believes Sancho has all the ability to become one of the best players in the world. Klopp also said that Sancho was outstanding at Dortmund, and should eventually come good at United.

The Liverpool manager said in this regard:

"Jadon Sancho is a world-class talent, definitely. He has all the things you need to become really one of the best players in the world in the future; that's how it is. But he's still very young."

"At Dortmund, they were full of praise about him and rightly so. I saw a lot of games of him playing outstandingly well. Some people lose patience a little bit quickly, and don't forget the options United have in this position."

Jurgen Klopp has also admired Manchester United's academy star Mason Greenwood. The Liverpool boss believes Greenwood's current form is the reason why Sancho has been pushed out of position. Klopp added:

"Mason Greenwood? Wow! What a talent he is. I think that he has maybe pushed Jadon out of position. Mason can play in the centre, but there is no space any more, so maybe they will share."

"It's a problem that you want to have as a manager, 100 per cent. So everything will be fine for Jadon – we just hope not on Sunday."

Jurgen Klopp wary of atmosphere at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United-Liverpool game

Jurgen Klopp is aware of the atmosphere Manchester United fans can create, ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford.

The Liverpool manager said his side should look to use the atmosphere to their benefit. Klopp said that the Reds are looking forward to their trip to United. He added:

"The atmosphere is always a massive thing for United at Old Trafford but it's all a part of the game as well. Our job is to be really go there, to play the best possible football we can, and ignore or use the atmosphere as well."

Klopp concluded:

"Our away guys will be there as well, and in our moments they were really, really good there as well. I will never moan that we have to play at Old Trafford in an away game because it's a really good atmospher; two good teams face each other so I'm really looking forward to it."

