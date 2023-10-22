"He is the world's greatest example" - Al-Nassr coach comments on working with Cristiano Ronaldo and what he demands from teammates

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic and explained how he doesn't need to demand anything from the Portuguese icon.

Ronaldo has turned back the years at Al-Alami since arriving in January as a free agent. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 26 goals and eight assists in 31 games across competitions.

The 38-year-old has started this season with 12 goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions. He scored a trademark knuckle ball free-kick in a 2-1 win against Damac on Saturday (October 21) in the Saudi Pro League.

Castro has talked up Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism having worked with the Portugal captain for three months at Al-Nassr. He said (via TribalFootball):

"He is the world's greatest example of success in terms of hard work, work and discipline."

Castro insisted he doesn't demand anything from the greatest goalscorer in club football history and his winning mentality helps the team:

"Do you think he needs me to make demands on him? No. You don't need to make demands on Cristiano, he does it himself. He gives us rigor, discipline, the highest standards, always wants to win, wants to shine in front of the world."

Ronaldo endured a difficult final season during his second spell at Manchester United last year. However, he's playing with a smile back on his face with Al-Alami and Castro alluded to this:

"It gives me great pleasure to be the coach of a player who, despite his age, enjoys football, enjoys training and enjoys his teammates."

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner's move to Saudi was questioned by many, with some concluding he had regressed. Yet, his stunning performances for Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi Pro League giants suggest otherwise.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win against Damac

Al-Nassr secured a comeback win thanks to their skipper.

Cristiano Ronaldo conjured up a match-winning performance as Al-Nassr beat Damac to move up to third in the Saudi Pro League table.

However, Castro's side fell behind in the 45+2th minute when French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou netted. Al-Alami headed in at half-time with work to do.

Anderson Talisca bagged Al-Nassr's equalizer in the 52nd minute. It looked as though Ronaldo was set to take the free-kick but the Brazilian struck a sweet left-footed effort.

Ronaldo did take the next free-kick and fired home past Damac's Algerian goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba in the 56th minute. The Portuguese hero now sits on 11 goals in nine Saudi Pro League games and is the current top scorer.