"He was our worst player", "Rewarding failure is so crazy" - Manchester United fans fume as Cristiano Ronaldo is 'robbed off' MUFC Players' Player of the Year award 

Manchester United fans have reacted furiously to the news that David de Gea has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the MUFC Players' Player of the Year award.

It has been a season to forget for the Red Devils as they ended the campaign without a trophy or a top-four finish. United also recorded their worst points tally (58 points) in Premier League history and did so in woeful fashion.

There have been minor positives this season, with just three players particularly standing out in De Gea, Ronaldo and Fred. All three were shortlisted for the 'Players' Player of the Year' award and it's De Gea who has claimed the honor.

The news has not been well received by Manchester United fans, who believe Ronaldo should have won the award. The 37-year-old has been at the peak of his powers and has turned back the years, scoring a remarkable 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Here are just a few reactions from Red Devils fans who are dismayed at the fact that De Gea has beaten Ronaldo to the award:

J. @StonedBatxx @TheFergusonWay @ManUtd @D_DeGea Ronaldo literally carried the team on his back and he still didn't win it lol that's hilarious, ddg was good but surely not the best @TheFergusonWay @ManUtd @D_DeGea Ronaldo literally carried the team on his back and he still didn't win it lol that's hilarious, ddg was good but surely not the best

RashySzn @AY__MUFC @ManUtd @D_DeGea Man conceded 57 goals and still got rewarded for it @ManUtd @D_DeGea Man conceded 57 goals and still got rewarded for it 💀

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

De Gea's position may be under threat.

Manchester United will head into a new era next season with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The Dutch coach leaves Eredivisie champions Ajax after becoming one of Europe's most-admired managers.

When asked if Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's plans next season, the Dutch manager told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"Of course (Ronaldo can be part of his side)."

Asked what the Portuguese star would contribute, he added:

"Goals."

However, there is a feeling among the Old Trafford faithful that De Gea's future isn't all that certain. The Spaniard's playing style does not fit the profile of the goalkeeper Ten Hag usually caters to. The Dutchman prefers ball-playing keepers that sweep from their area.

While De Gea is one of the Premier League's top shot-stoppers, he falls short in that category. This is perhaps why many have taken issue with the Spaniard being named the 'Players' Player of the Year'.

There has also been no clarification on Ten Hag's feelings on De Gea yet. The Spaniard has been a mainstay in the United side since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £22.5 million, making 487 appearances for the Old Trafford side.

