“He wouldn’t be in a job if it wasn’t for his mate Beckham” – Gabby Agbonlahor escalates feud with Phil Neville over Beckham comments, ex-Manchester United defender responds 

Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor and former Manchester United defender Phil Neville engaged in a Twitter feud, and the situation has now escalated.

It all started when Agbonlahor revealed a certain unwelcoming culture when he was on England duty during his playing days. Amongst many other negative remarks, the Englishman pointed out an instance involving Manchester United legend David Beckham.

According to Agbonlahor, Beckham once shunned former England defender Phil Jagielka when he tried to talk to the former Manchester United midfielder.

In response to this, Neville tweeted:

"All BS this!!!"

Agbonlahor then made his retort online, urging the now-Inter Miami CF coach to focus on winning games in the MLS first, writing:

"We get it Phil! Have ya bosses back!! U didn’t play for England after 2007? Before I started going into England squads!! Maybe concentrate on winning a few games in the mls and get off twitter."

Notably, Neville manages Inter Miami CF, the MLS team co-owned by Beckham.

The former Aston Villa captain once again hit out at Neville on talkSPORT. He said:

“I wasn’t having a go at Beckham. I was just stating facts that he sat in the middle of his canteen, sat writing in his diary and didn’t really want to speak to some players."

He added:

"Maybe it was different with the Man United players or the superstar players. But the mediocre players, maybe he didn’t want to speak to them. That’s not a story I’m going to make up. Phil wasn’t there."

Agbonlahor then insisted that Beckham, who owns the very outfit that Neville is managing, does not need an English coach to defend him. He added:

“I understand Beckham’s his boss at Inter Miami but Beckham doesn’t need Phil to protect him. Let’s be honest, he wouldn’t be in a job if it wasn’t for his mate Beckham. He would be coaching in the Conference. So pipe down.”

Neville then responded with three cap emojis he posted on Twitter. This is presumably in reference to the meager number of appearances (3) Agbonlahor made for his national side.

By contrast, the former Manchester United defender won 59 caps for England.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is better looking than former teammate in scathing Manchester United interview

Cristiano Ronaldo recently gave a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan to reveal controversial facts about Manchester United. The Portuguese forward aimed jibes at the club's owners, manager Erik ten Hag, and many others.

One person who was in the line of fire was Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney. The Englishman has leveled criticism at the Portugal captain multiple times in the past.

Most recently, Rooney criticized Ronaldo's antics in a Premier League game between the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur. The former Real Madrid man left the stadium early after refusing to come on as a substitute.

In response to his former teammate's criticisms, Ronaldo suggested in the interview that he was better-looking than Rooney. When asked by Morgan why he thought Rooney was criticizing him, he said (via GOAL):

"I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

