“He wouldn’t let me train” – Rodrigo De Paul opens up on interesting anecdote involving Lionel Messi from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has shared an anecdote highlighting his relationship with captain Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder outlined his conversation with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar after Argentina's defeat against Saudi Arabia. La Albiceleste lost 2-1 in their opening game at the World Cup in Qatar.

De Paul said (via AS):

"During each concentration at 09:30 in the morning I knock on the door to drink mate... There was a talk after the game in Arabia, a day in which we were allowed to see the relatives but I decided not to see anyone because.

"He [Lionel Messi] had no humor, and the two of us were alone for 5-6 hours in which an environment was created in which we said everything."

He added:

"That talk was so strong and there were so many hours... And you see how it all ends."

De Paul picked up an injury during their game against Saudi Arabia and ran the risk of aggravating it whenever he played. Speaking about Messi's reaction to his injury, the midfielder said:

"He wouldn't let me train."

De Paul, however, recovered well and played in all seven games for Argentina at the World Cup. He was a key player in the squad that won the trophy after a long 36-year wait.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the tournament.

Emiliano Martinez shares his admiration for Lionel Messi

Among Argentina's biggest stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Aston Villa man produced some excellent stops throughout the tournament to help his side lift the trophy. He also made saves during the penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and France in the final.

Martinez claimed that he was happy that Argentina won the World Cup and added that Lionel Messi winning it was even better. He said:

"I first did it for my country, and then it was for him. You say 'You are world champion' and he does not care exactly the same, because it was not an individual achievement. I wanted the collective, which was for my country.

"Later, if he won it with Leo, obviously it was the finishing touch. He deserves it more than anyone, because of his humility, what generates the country, having him in front of him is a bonus."

With the FIFA World Cup triumph, Messi has won every available title at the international level. He could next look to compete in the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

