"He wouldn’t be someone who strikes me as being a captain" - Paul Scholes snubs Marcus Rashford while naming 3 leaders in Manchester United squad

Paul Scholes believes Erik ten Hag was right not to choose Marcus Rashford as Manchester United's new captain this summer.

After a year playing second fiddle to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire was stripped of his captaincy before the new season. Ten Hag chose Bruno Fernandes as the new captain over the experienced duo of Raphael Varane and Casemiro and academy product Rashford.

Scholes reckons it was the right call, as the English winger doesn't have the necessary leadership skills for the role. He went on to name Casemiro, Fernandes and Varane as leaders in Ten Hag's squad.

Scholes, who retired in 2011, said on the FIVE YouTube Show (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I know when Harry lost his captaincy, people were talking about Marcus being (the next one) - I never saw that. Look, I don’t know him in the dressing room, but he wouldn’t be someone who strikes me as being a captain."

He continued:

"Whereas Bruno has done it, hasn’t he? I think now for the first time, there’s quite a few leaders in the team. You think of the experience they’ve got, with the manager they’ve brought in. (Raphael) Varane, a World Cup winner, Real Madrid. Casemiro.

"All of a sudden, there are three or four players in that team who are capable of being captain, and, I think, Bruno is probably the right choice because he seems to be the one they all look up to.

Under Fernandes, the Red Devils have mustered six points from four league games this season and are 11th in the standings.

Bruno Fernandes encouraged by Manchester United's display against Arsenal

Manchester United and Arsenal clashed in the Premier League at the Emirates on September 3.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Martin Odegaard responded only 35 seconds later. Late in the second half, Alejandro Garnacho scored following a world-class through ball from Casemiro, but VAR ruled that out for offside.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus then scored deep in stoppage time to hand the Gunners a 3-1 win at home. Bruno Fernandes said that he was encouraged by Manchester United's display despite the defeat, via Mirror:

"I felt the game was balanced. It was a good game. I am disappointed by the result, but the performance of the team, the passion was there. If we keep doing this consistently, we will get results."

Arsenal kept 55% of the ball and managed more shots on target (5) than the visitors (2). This was Manchester United's sixth defeat in their last 10 games across competitions against the Gunners.