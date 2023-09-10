"He wrote in the group congratulating us" - Inter Miami star reveals Lionel Messi's reaction to their 3-2 win over Kansas City

Inter Miami star Leonardo Campana recently spoke about Lionel Messi's reaction to the club's 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in their latest MLS fixture.

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina. He was not a part of the Inter Miami squad for the recent game. Campana took the centre stage in Messi's absence as he scored a brace against Kansas City.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said (via MDZol):

"We were going to feel Leo's absence but as I said yesterday, Leo gives confidence to many players. We believe it. Now, we know what we are capable of and that was fundamental to get the three points today."

Campana further spoke about how Lionel Messi reacted to the result. He also hailed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's winning mentality being intact. Campana said:

"In fact, Leo was very happy. He wrote in the (Whatsapp) group congratulating us. He, like Jordi and Busi, came here to become champions, to win every game and every tournament. That surprised us all, the desire to continue at the top like they have done it every year. Indeed we really missed it and we are going to wait for it with open arms."

Inter Miami star Leonardo Campana spoke about Lionel Messi's goal against Ecuador

Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana is Ecuadorian by nationality. Lionel Messi played a starring role as Argentina defeated Ecuador in their latest FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying game.

Messi scored the winner of the game, which ended in a 1-0 win. He converted a spectacular free-kick to seal the win. Speaking on the same, Campana said (via the aforementioned source):

"I was watching the national team's game, I think that we played well, we have a very strong and young team. I think Argentina felt it and one of those for Leo is very easy. Sad about the result and now we have another very tough game against Uruguay. For him (Messi), a free kick "It's almost a penalty for a normal person. I knew it could complicate things for us. I'm sad for my country, but happy for it."

Lionel Messi had to be taken off before full time during the clash against Ecuador. The 36-year-old, however, will travel with the team for the upcoming clash against Bolivia, as confirmed by journalist Gaston Edul.