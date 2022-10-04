"He is young, hungry, good to go" - Ben Foster claims 24-year-old Arsenal star 'fits the mold perfectly' at the Emirates

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is perfect for the way the Gunners play.

Much was made of the north London giants paying around £24 million (as per The Athletic) to acquire Ramsdale from Sheffield United last summer. Some believed that was too much money for the 24-year-old, who was expected to play second fiddle to Bernd Leno.

However, Ramsdale has quickly emerged as Mikel Arteta's first choice in goal and has done a brilliant job so far for his team. Foster acknowledged the same and said on his YouTube channel, "The Cycling GK" (as quoted by HITC):

“I think he is that front-footed confident goalkeeper that someone like Arsenal need. He fits the mold perfectly as well. He is young, hungry, good to go.”

Ramsdale has been key to the Gunners' superb start to the season, keeping three clean sheets in eight Premier League matches. He made some superb saves in their most recent league encounter, a 3-1 win against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Overall, the Englishman has played 45 times across all competitions for Arsenal, recording 17 shutouts and conceding 49 goals.

Arsenal will look to continue superb start to the season this week

Following their victory over Tottenham at the Emirates, Arsenal will take on Bodo/Glimt in their second UEFA Europa League match of the season. The game will take place at the Emirates on Thursday (October 6).

The Gunners will be firm favorites in that match, having won their Europa League opener 2-1 away to FC Zurich. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, drew 1-1 away to PSV Eindhoven in their first game in Europe before beating Zurich 2-1 at home.

Following their Europa League encounter, Arteta's troops will take on Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday (October 9). The Gunners will enter the match as the league leaders with 21 points from eight matches. Their opponents, meanwhile, are currently ninth with nine points from seven games.

Liverpool drew their most recent match 3-3 with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield and have looked a shadow of their usual selves so far this season.

However, recent history will be in their favor when they take on Arsenal. The Reds defeated the Gunners 4-0 at home and 2-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League last season. Jurgen Klopp's side also beat Arteta's side 2-0 over two legs in the 2021-22 EFL Cup semifinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far