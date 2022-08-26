“He was only a young lad" - Sir Alex Ferguson never spoke to Wilfried Zaha at Manchester United, shares Neil Warnock 

Former Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock shared that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson didn't speak to Wilfried Zaha during his time at Old Trafford. He stated that the English forward didn't get much help at United and was hence brought back by the Eagles.

Zaha, 29, signed for the Red Devils from the south London club in January 2013 but remained on loan at Crystal Palace until the summer of 2013. After making just four senior appearances for Manchester United, he was loaned out to Cardiff City in January 2014.

Zaha eventually returned to then Warnock-managed Palace, initially on loan in the summer of 2014 before the deal was made permanent the following summer.

Speaking about his former player, Warnock recently told Talksport:

“I signed him when I went to Crystal Palace. He’s always loved there. I would have liked to see him go to another top club. When he came back to me when I re-signed him. I remember talking to him in the chairman’s office. I said to him, ‘Did you get on alright with Sir Alex?’ He said, ‘He never spoke to me once’."

He added:

“He was only a young lad and went there and didn’t get a lot of help. I’d love to have seen him [at a top club]. When he’s got an arm around him, he’s so exciting to watch and so dynamic. I think he’s going to have an excellent season this year.”

Zaha has played 433 matches across all competitions for the Eagles so far, registering 86 goals and 73 assists.

He was close to leaving Crystal Palace for Arsenal in 2019 but the move didn't materialize.

Manchester United to submit a new bid for Antony

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are preparing a new bid to sign Ajax winger Antony this summer.

The Brazilian is a priority for the Red Devils and has already agreed upon a five-year deal. However, the deal is dependent on the Premier League side's new bid and the agreement between the two clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Antony, 22, has played 82 matches for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists. He was recently left out of the Dutch club's squad in their 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, August 21, after missing training for two days.

He has already played under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time at Ajax and could be a good addition to their squad.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury