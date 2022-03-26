“He would be a younger and fresher face in the squad” – Noel Whelan urges Liverpool to sign player who can ‘fit straight into their system’ 

Former Middlesbrough forward Noel Whelan wants Liverpool to sign Watford star Ismaila Sarr in the summer transfer window. The 47-year-old believes Sarr would fit into Jurgen Klopp's system effortlessly, something Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have managed recently.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Noel Whelan said the following in regards to the Reds' potentially next transfer cue:

“It is not the first time someone has looked at him. I’ve watched him on many, many occasions. He is a standout for Watford. If they go down, it makes the transition very quick and very easy because Watford will need to recoup some money. They’ll have to think differently about the players that they keep."

He added:

“There’s no doubt Liverpool do their due diligence very, very well. Look at Jota, they don’t just go out there and buy willy nilly players for the sake of it. They buy players that can fit straight into their system very quickly. They fit the expectations from Jurgen Klopp and the style Liverpool show on the field."

Whelan believes Ismaila Sarr could be an ideal replacement for Divock Origi. The Belgian forward is on the verge of leaving Anfield at the end of the season after his contract expires. Whelan said:

“He’s one that brings energy, he’s very good on the ball, he’s quick. He’d be great across that front three as well, just like Jota. Divock Origi played on the left and right-hand side at times. They could utilise Sarr the same. He would be a younger and fresher face in the squad.”

Ismaila Sarr has been one of Watford's best players in their last few seasons. The 24-year-old winger has scored five goals and assisted once in 16 league appearances this term. The Senegalese has had various injury concerns during a stop-start 2021-22 season.

Liverpool could soon require reinforcements to bolster their attack

Liverpool could soon be in the position of needing new attackers in the coming seasons. As things stand, their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have less than 18 months remaining on their respective contracts.

With Firmino already in his 30s and Salah and Mane soon following suit, the Reds could do some attacking reinforcements.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool have already started working on rebuilding their attack for the future. They signed Diogo Jota in the summer of 2020 and Luis Diaz in January for an initial fee of £37 million.

The Reds were also close to securing the signing of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window. However, the deal fell through on the eleventh hour of deadline day after the paperwork was not completed on time.

