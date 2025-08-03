"He has Zidane qualities" - Scout claims Real Madrid star has ability to succeed Lionel Messi as Argentina’s next No. 10

Former River Plate scout Daniel Brizuela has tipped Real Madrid sensation Franco Mastantuono to be the heir to Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team. The 17-year-old has completed a move to the European giants after spending his developing years at River, and is one of the most highly-rated talents in world football.Brizuela compared Mastantuono to Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane in a chat with Radio Marca, naming him as the next Argentina number 10 after Lionel Messi. He predicted that the youngster will be at the FIFA World Cup next summer, where Argentina will hope to defend their title.&quot;I'm sure he'll be at the next World Cup. He's the heir to the Argentina national team's No. 10. He likes to be the leader of the orchestra; he needs to have the ball. He has a chessboard in his head. He has Zidane qualities; he's a fine, elegant player with a white boot,&quot; he said via GOAL.Daniel Brizuela scouted Mastantuono aged nine and facilitated his move to River Plate, where he remained until this summer. The teenage star was coveted by several top European sides, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Manchester United, but chose to join Real Madrid, instead.Franco Mastantuono has already made his senior debut for the Argentina national team, doing so in June against Chile. He became the youngest debutant for La Albiceleste in a competitive game in history, having made his debut aged 17 years and 295 days old.Lionel Messi and Mastantuono shared the pitch briefly on his debut for Argentina, with the 38-year-old having come off the bench for Nico Paz, another bright talent. La Albiceleste have a good number of fine talents in their ranks, but Mastantuono stands out in the eyes of many.Lionel Messi's teammate makes interesting assertion after Real Madrid arrivalLionel Messi's Argentina teammate Franco Mastantuono has made an interesting point after he completed his move to Real Madrid. The youngster arrived in Madrid to begin his career with the Spanish giants, having transferred from River Plate for around €45 million.Mastantuono faced reporters as he left for the Spanish capital and was asked if he wants the number 10 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 17-year-old replied in the affirmative but admitted that Kylian Mbappe has every right to claim the number ahead of him. He said (via ESPN)&quot;Do I want the #10? Sure but if Mbappe has it, he has every right to it. What number will I be wearing at Real Madrid? I don’t know yet.”Franco Mastantuono is already in Madrid but will not commence training with the squad until he turns 18 on August 14th. With their first LaLiga game of the season only five days later, the teenager may not feature for his new side.