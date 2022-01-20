"Head and shoulders above everybody" - Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United's best player against Brentford

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay for his performance against Brentford. The Scotland international helped the Red Devils claim a 3-1 victory over Thomas Frank's side on Wednesday (19 January).

Brentford dominated proceedings against Manchester United in the first half but were unable to convert a number of goal-scoring opportunities. Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea once again put up an incredible performance as he produced a number of saves to keep his side in the game.

Ralf Rangnick's side then scored three goals within the space of 21 minutes in the second half to take a 3-0 lead. Ivan Toney scored a consolation goal for the Bees in the 85th minute.

Speaking after the game, Ferdinand stated that he believes McTominay was 'head and shoulders above everybody' and deserved to win the Man of the Match award. He told BT Sport as per Metro:

"Martin [Keown] on commentary was the person who gave Dalot the man of the match, I couldn't believe it. McTominay was head and shoulders above everybody. I text him [Martin] saying, 'what's going on?'"

Ferdinand went on to add:

"I saw him [McTominay] in a restaurant last week and just spoke to him briefly about working hard and playing hard and that's all you hear about him. He's an honest kid, he wants to do well and improve. You saw in his game today where his intensity and desire, you could see it from the first minute."

Despite being on the back-foot for much of the first-half against Brentford, Manchester United managed to claim a much-needed victory.

The Red Devils headed into their game against Frank's outfit on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last weekend. Rangnick's side were therefore keen to come away with all three points against the Bees.

Manchester United could look to build their midfield around Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay (right) has been excellent under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has shown signs of vast improvement since Rangnick took over the reins at Old Trafford in late November. The 25-year-old has managed to produce the goods for his side on a regular basis and has also contributed goals in recent weeks.

McTominay has thrived in Rangnick's 'high-intensity' system. The Scottish midfielder has arguably been Manchester United's standout player in recent weeks. He has also scored two goals in his last four appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Manchester United youth product's impressive performances have led a number of fans and pundits to believe he is the future of the club. McTominay has often been deployed as a defensive midfielder at Old Trafford, but has thrived whilst playing as a box-to-box midfielder for the club.

The Red Devils could therefore attempt to sign a defensive midfielder to partner McTominay in the center of the park. This would allow the 25-year-old to play further forward and thrive in midfield.

