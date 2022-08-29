"Hearing names like Suarez", "Such a beast" - Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema dubbed 'best player in the world' for matchwinning brace against Espanyol

Real Madrid fans have hailed Karim Benzema after the Frenchman stepped up once again to lead his side to victory against RCD Espanyol.

Los Blancos visited Estadi Cornella-El Prat for their third match of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Sunday (August 28). After being locked at 1-1 for almost the entire second half, they went ahead for the second time in the game through Benzema. The Frenchman ghosted in at the far post to convert Rodrygo Goes' cross in the 88th minute.

Benzema scored again in the 10th minute of stoppage time to seal the result. Espanyol custodian Benjamin Lecomte was sent off for a foul on Dani Ceballos just outside the area. Benzema stepped up to take the free-kick and scored with relative ease past centre-back Leandro Cabrera, who had gone into goal upon Lecomte's dismissal.

Fans of Real Madrid were understandably ecstatic after the result and praised Benzema for his clutch display. One of them wrote on Twitter with a picture of the forward celebrating against Espanyol:

"I was hearing names like [Luis] Suarez and 'Let me add to the goals scored'."

"I was hearing names like [Luis] Suarez and 'Let me add to the goals scored'."

Another tweeted:

"Benzema was really desperate for that goal and he finally got it. Such a beast!"

"Benzema was really desperate for that goal and he finally got it. Such a beast!"

One fan wrote after Benzema's second goal:

"The best player in the world, Karim Benzema, scores his second of the night for the best club in the world. Espanyol’s best goalkeeper of the match had absolutely no chance of saving that."

"The best player in the world, Karim Benzema, scores his second of the night for the best club in the world. Espanyol's best goalkeeper of the match had absolutely no chance of saving that."

Here are some more reactions:

Benzema morphing into Prime Ronaldo.

Karim Benzema has reached a level where even when he's at his absolute WORST, he can bag you two goals and win you a game. Frightening.

Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports .

Rodrygo can cross a ball.

Rodrygo can cross a ball.

Karim Benzema 88th minute.. Such a heartbreaker

︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎ ︎ @Chava_snr Prime Suarez only won 6 individual awards across all club competitions since his arrival in La Liga (8 years ago)



Prime Suarez only won 6 individual awards across all club competitions since his arrival in La Liga (8 years ago)

Benzema won 25 individual awards in the same period

The Pichichi race will be a battle between Lewandowski, Aspas, and Benzema - a bunch of old dudes in their mid-30s. And I'm 100% here for it, lol.

We can't always count on Benzema pulling two goals out of nowhere after a very rough 80 minutes. We need more attacking threats coming from the bench. All we ask for is someone like Ben Yedder. It can't be that hard.

Karim Benzema has scored 28 goals for Real Madrid in 2022 in all competitions, no player from Europe's top five leagues has scored more this year.

Karim Benzema has scored his first direct free-kick for Real Madrid in La Liga on his 418th appearance in the competition

Benzema has not had a good game. But when the pressure was on, he delivered. That's what great players do!

Prior to Benzema's brace, Real Madrid took the lead just 12 minutes after kick-off as Vinicius Jr. slid in a finish past Lecomte from Aurelien Tchouameni's pass. However, they were pegged back two minutes before half-time as Joselu got Espanyol level after Los Blancos failed to clear their lines.

Karim Benzema's brace helps Real Madrid continue perfect start to the season

Real Madrid kicked off their La Liga campaign by staging a comeback from a goal down to defeat UD Almeria 2-1. Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba got on the scoresheet on that occasion.

Carlo Ancelotti's side then visited Celta Vigo, trouncing the hosts 4-1 thanks to strikes from Benzema, Vinicus, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde. The 3-1 win against Espanyol ensured that they remained on top of the league standings with nine points from three matches.

Having begun their La Liga title defense with three away fixtures, they will play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time this season next weekend. Los Blancos will take on Real Betis, who have also won their first three matches of the new league season, on September 3.

