"Heart the size of a pea” - Simon Jordan says Ralf Rangnick should get rid of Manchester United star

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has suggested Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick should sell Anthony Martial as soon as possible.

Jordan stated that Anthony Martial has all the capabilities of becoming a great player for Manchester United but has a "heart the size of a pea." The 53-year-old pundit believes Martial is the kind of player who can negatively impact the manager and thus should be sold quickly.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Simon Jordan said:

"Get the cab ready and put Martial in it as quickly as you possibly can. I think Martial is one of those players that gets you the sack. I think he is the archetypal Manchester United player of the last half a decade that on paper looks a great player, got all the ability but when it comes to it, the heart's the size of a pea. He wants to go - good riddance, if I'm United."

Anthony Martial has been one of the most frustrating players in the Manchester United camp. The 26-year-old forward's form has fallen down a cliff in the past couple of seasons. Martial has only scored once this season in ten appearances across all competitions.

Recently, Anthony Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, said that his client is keen on a move away from Manchester United to secure regular first-team football. Lamboley was quoted saying:

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Anthony Martial has lost his place in Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United side. The 26-year-old forward has fallen down the pecking order after the emergence of Mason Greenwood and the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Ralf Rangnick has made an unbeaten start to his Manchester United tenure

Ralf Rangnick has so far made an unbeaten start to his Manchester United tenure. Despite not looking convincing, the Red Devils have won two league matches under the 63-year-old tactician.

Rangnick won his first game in charge of Manchester United, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils followed that up with yet another 1-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

As things stand, Manchester United are fifth in the standings, having amassed 27 points from 16 games. It is worth noting that the Red Devils' midweek game against Brentford has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manchester United camp.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #BREMUN The Premier League has confirmed that our game against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed.

