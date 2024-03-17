"Heart skipped a beat", "Beat those cIowns" - Liverpool fans confident after Jurgen Klopp names starting XI against Manchester United

Fans have reacted to Liverpool naming a strong XI for their FA Cup quarterfinal trip to Manchester United on Sunday (March 17).

The Reds are coming off a rousing 6-1 midweek home win over Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League to complete a 11-2 aggregate win and storm their way to the quarterfinals, where they meet Atalanta next month.

Having won the EFL Cup in January, they are looking to win an unprecedented quadruple in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge. Meanwhile, United are coming off a 2-0 Premier League home win over Everton last weekend.

However, they face a tough test against Klopp's in-form side, despite having a 10-4 lead over their arch-rivals in the FA Cup. Fans reckon the Reds will beat United in their backyard, with one tweeting:

"Beat those clowns"

Another chimed in:

"Heat skipped a beat after those first 2 names thinking it was in position order again"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It's pertinent to note that the Reds lost their last FA Cup meeting at United, in 2021, but on current form, they will fancy their chances.

What happened the last time Liverpool visited Manchester United in the FA Cup?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will have happy memories from their last meeting with Liverpool in the FA Cup.

In a fourth-round matchup at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 edition of the competition, the Red Devils were pegged back early, courtest an 18th-minute Mohamed Salah strike.

However, the hosts levelled proceedings through Mason Greenwood, who was played through by Marcus Rashford. Three minutes after the break, Rashford got on the scoresheet to put United in front.

Salah scored his second of the night in the 58th minute to make it all-square for Liverpool, but United would have the last laugh. Twelve minutes from time, Bruno Fernandes scored a free-kick winner to take the Red Devils through to the next round.