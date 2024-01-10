"Heartbeat of the team tonight", "Inspired the comeback" - Liverpool fans laud superstar for his performance in 2-1 win over Fulham

Liverpool fans have hailed Diogo Jota after the Portuguese attacker's inspired performance in his side's 2-1 comeback win against Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (January 10).

The Reds trailed the Cottagers heading into the second half after Willian's 19th-minute strike. But, Jurgen Klopp's men reacted well and eventually turned the game around with a superb second-half showing.

Jota was at the forefront of things, a constant threat up top for Liverpool at Anfield. He had four shots, including a clever run on the edge before forcing Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno into a fine stop.

The Portugal international also won four of nine ground duels and made one key pass. His performance perhaps merited a goal but it was Curtis Jones (68) and Cody Gakpo (71) who produced the goods.

Still, Jota was a positive spark throughout and he has given Klopp food for thought regarding a potential consistent starting role for the Portuguese. He's started 12 of 20 games across competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool fans were certainly impressed by the 27-year-old's outing against Fulham. One fan was full of praise:

"Jota heartbeat of team tonight- Nunez great when came on so was Gakpo. Top game by Bradley."

Another fan felt he was instrumental in the Reds' comeback:

"Jota is just sensational and unbelievable. His overall game was too good. He inspired the come back!"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jota's lively showing at Anfield:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martin Keown thinks Liverpool's Diogo Jota has the credentials to replace Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota has stepped up in Mohamed Salah's absence.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the rest of this month as he's jetted off for the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. Klopp may have been scratching his head as to how he would replace the in-form forward who'd bagged 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions.

However, Arsenal icon Martin Keown reckons Jota could be the answer and thinks he's looked the real deal. He said (via TBR Football):

"He’s (Salah) left Liverpool at the summit. Now it is over to the new kids on the block to make sure they stay there. Diogo Jota looks the real deal when fully fit, while Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are trying to prove worthy of replacing Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane."

The Merseysiders are still in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple, albeit the UEFA Europa League rather than the UEFA Champions League. Jota's consistent performances are helping his side deal with Salah's absence.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020 for a reported £41 million. He's not always been a starter, but has been a tricky customer for opposition defenders with 50 goals and 20 assists in 134 games.