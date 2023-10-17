“Heartburn tablets with record sales” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims hilarious dig at critics after Al-Nassr superstar shines again for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro took a hilarious dig at critics after the Al-Nassr superstar shone for Portugal during the ongoing international break.

Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 on Friday (October 13) and Bosnia & Herzegovina 5-0 on Monday (October 16) in the recent set of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Ronaldo scored braces in both games to extend his record as the highest goalscorer in men's international football to 127 goals in 203 games.

Despite being 38, Ronaldo remains an attacking threat to be reckoned with. Katia Aveiro has hit back at her brother scritics, writing on her Instagram story:

“There was no time to sit on the sofa… Dad, take it easy."

She continued:

"He’s always him. Heartburn tablets with record sales. Pharmacies are getting rich today, huh."

Katia Aveiro's Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal against Bosnia with a fifth-minute penalty. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net yet again in the 20th minute to make it 2-0. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also scored as Portugal led 5-0 at the break in Zenica.

Robert Martinez's side have already secured their spot in Euro 2024 in Germany. They have scored 32 goals in eight games, conceding only two, and won all eight games. Ronaldo has been the team's attacking leader, netting nine goals in seven outings.

What Joao Neves said about playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal

Nineteen-year-old Benfica midfielder Joao Neves made his international debut for Portugal when he came on as a substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

Neves explained that it was a surreal experience for him to share the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been playing for Portugal since Neves was even born (as per GOATTWorld X):

"We already talked about it. Ronaldo was playing in Euro 2004, and I wasn't even born. Now I'm playing with him. It's a funny thing to say, it's a dream.”

Neves has come through Benfica's academy and made 31 appearances for their senior team, scoring one goal and providing two assists.