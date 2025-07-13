"Heavy fine and an apology" - Sporting CP president warns Viktor Gyokeres as he sends clear message to Arsenal and Manchester United 

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has warned Arsenal and Manchester United target that he will be fined if he does not return to pre-season training. The Portuguese club are unwilling to lower their asking price for the striker and are happy to welcome him back as he has three years remaining on his contract.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, July 12, Varandas stated that he would not succumb to pressure and would continue to hold out for the striker's market value. He sent a clear message to Arsenal and Manchester United that they will need to pay the asking price, as other tactics will not secure the transfer.

He said (via Tribal Football):

"We're calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a heavy fine and an apology to the group. If they [club's interested] don't want to pay Viktor's fair market value, we'll be very comfortable with that for the next three years. If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave. No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are."

Speaking earlier this month, Varandas highlighted the fees paid by Arsenal and Manchester United for Martin Zubimendi and Matheus Cunha as their reference points for the negotiations and told O Jogo:

"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not. We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65 million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75 million."

Viktor Gyokeres has not returned to pre-season training at Sporting CP. He is keen on leaving and has already informed the club of his decision.

Viktor Gyokeres wants to make PL return amid Arsenal and Manchester United interest

Viktor Gyokeres confirmed earlier this week that he wants to make a return to the Premier League. The Arsenal and Manchester United target stated that he wants to prove himself in the English top flight after not getting a game while at Brighton & Hove Albion. He told France Football (via Metro):

"It's one of the biggest leagues in Europe. I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it's something I would like to do. It would be a great revenge."

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Gyokeres, while Manchester United are yet to make a move. The Gunners were in talks with Sporting CP last week but were unable to agree on a fee.

