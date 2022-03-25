“Hell yeah” – Robin Fraser reacts after being ‘honored and humbled’ by contract extension at MLS outfit Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser was ecstatic to be offered a contract extension by the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit earlier this week. The 56-year-old coach has penned a contract which will see him stay at the club until the 2025 season.

When asked about his initial reaction when the extension was offered, he said (via the MLS' official website):

"Hell yeah!"

He later went on to say that he is looking forward to continuing his association with the Colorado Rapids. He added:

“I was very grateful. I’m honored and humbled that I’m being asked to stay here longer. It’s been a tremendous few years.”

Padraig Smith, the team's general manager, was also happy to have the "best manager in the league" for the foreseeable future. He said:

“To be honest, there wasn’t much discussion needed (with ownership) to extend Robin's contract. It was an easy decision to tie Robin down. We think he’s the best coach in the league.”

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids



Robin Fraser has signed a multi-year contract extension with the club!!



: bit.ly/3JzXhYR 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: HE'S HERE TO STAYRobin Fraser has signed a multi-year contract extension with the club!! 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: HE'S HERE TO STAYRobin Fraser has signed a multi-year contract extension with the club!!📝: bit.ly/3JzXhYR https://t.co/bVmH16VUs9

Robin Fraser first joined the Denver-based side in August 2019 following a disappointing start to the season. He then steadied the ship and guided the Rapids to ninth in the Western Conference, just two places behind the playoffs.

However, the 2021 MLS season prompted the Colorado Rapids' hierarchy to offer Robin Fraser a new contract. Fraser guided his side to first place in the Western Conference, amassing 61 points from 34 matches. However, they then suffered a defeat against the Portland Timbers in the playoffs. Fraser was also nominated for the Coach of the Year award due to his exploits with the Colorado Rapids.

Colorado Rapids have made a good start to the 2022 MLS season

The Colorado Rapids will be looking to build on last season's success. As things stand, they have made a decent start to the 2022 MLS season.

Robin Fraser's side suffered an opening day 3-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC. However, the Denver-based side have since gone unbeaten in their last three league outings, including two wins against Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City.

They then secured a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC in Texas. Fraser's side were close to taking yet another all three points. However, Houston Dynamo's Tyler Pasher equalized in the 90th minute.

As things stand, the Rapids are currently sixth in the Western Conference, having amassed seven points from their opening four games. They will now face Real Salt Lake on the 2nd of April.

Edited by Parimal