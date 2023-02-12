"Helped me to come on leaps and bounds" - Arsenal star heaps praises on manager Mikel Arteta and thanks him for keeping faith in him

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has credited Mikel Arteta for his recent form at the Emirates Stadium. The striker claims the manager told him that he believed in the youngster and was ready to hand him opportunities at the club.

The Gunners star has scored four goals in the league this season from seven starts. He has done well since coming on as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who was injured during the FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal @Arsenal "It’s fantastic, so grateful to have them here travelling. I think their support all year has been excellent."



Speaking to The Times, Nketiah claimed that the confidence is all down to Arteta as the manager was open to him about his role at the club. He added that the Spaniard has helped him understand things tactically:

"It's been nice under Mikel, it's been stable. I have to say since the day he came in, he said: 'I believe in you and I'll give you opportunities', and he's done that I've improved so much thanks to him...

"Of course, [other areas of my game have] improved; the tactical understanding, the knowledge of the areas and spaces to go into to receive a pass and affect defenders more, the build-up play — these are all things where Mikel has helped me to come on leaps and bounds."

Nketiah added:

"But taking on players, running in behind, I've always had that, always had more than goals. When you score a lot of goals in your [youth] career, that's the only thing people see, the numbers. I'm 23 and humble enough to accept I'm not the finished article. If I'm at a level where I can affect games in the Premier League. That's the exciting part because I know there are lots of ways I can still improve."

Arsenal winless in three matches but still lead the table

Arsenal are winless in their past three matches in all competitions, and the fans are getting worried.

Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to return this month, but has started light training and is hitting the grass.

Arsenal are still at the top of the Premier League table and have a tough match coming up this week. They face second-placed Manchester City, who are currently six points behind.

