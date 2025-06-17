"Helped him to improve" - Kleberson names 3 ex-Manchester United stars who made Cristiano Ronaldo better

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson shared insights into the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo's success at the club. The Brazilian stated that Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, and Gary Neville played crucial roles in the development of the Portuguese superstar.
The current New York City FC coach went on to add that the 40-year-old's mentality and technical ability as a youngster caught his eye. He said (via The Mirror):
"It’s so funny because when I get into Old Trafford to sign my contract, I remember I was on a table with a lot of agents. And then a young guy was there. I asked ‘who’s that kid?’ And it was Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I was told he played in a friendly game for Sporting vs United and he destroyed the game. Before Cristiano, they tried to bring Ronaldinho and I think ‘wow, that kid is probably special’.
“As soon as I saw that kid on the field, his dribbling, his technical quality, it’s amazing. But one thing is was how focused he was. He was really focused on the things he wanted to see, concentrated.
"He wants to get better quickly. He had a special mentor in Sir Alex Ferguson and he put him in the right direction. Ferdinand, Roy Keane and Gary Neville helped him to improve. But the strong mind he had at that time really impressed me. To see him score goals in a final for Portugal, that kid never stops.”
Manchester United served as the launching pad for Ronaldo's immense rise to stardom, winning the Premier League thrice, the Champions League once, and the first of his five Ballon d'Or trophies. He featured in 292 games in his first stint, collecting 118 goals.
Manchester United remain confident in completing move for Premier League star amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur: Reports
Manchester United is confident of acquiring Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur. According to Sky Sports News, the Cameroon international is intrigued by a move to North London but still has his sights set on Old Trafford.
His former boss at the Bees, Thomas Frank, has been appointed as the new head coach for Tottenham, succeeding Ange Postecoglou. The 25-year-old has drawn significant attention regarding a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium, with several teams eager to sign him.
He has been valued at £60 million, but Manchester United's initial offers have yet to reach that figure. He was sensational for the Londoners last season, netting 20 goals and providing seven assists in 38 league matches.