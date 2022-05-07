"Helping us a lot now" - Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on 30-year-old Real Madrid defender who is a 'fundamental player' for the team

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of right-back Dani Carvajal. The 30-year-old full-back has returned to first-team action following an injury-hit season.

Carlo Ancelotti still considers Carvajal a vital member of the first-team squad. The Italian manager said the following in regards to the Spaniard (via Madrid Universal):

“Carvajal has suffered a lot due to his injuries but he’s a fundamental player for us. He’s never given up. Carvajal is helping us a lot now.”

Dani Carvajal has suffered from calf and muscular injuries this season. These injuries have seen him play just 22 times in the league and 33 matches across all competitions. The right-back, however, has contributed a goal and four assists in his limited game time this season.

It is worth mentioning that Carvajal played the full 120 minutes in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. He even played 90 minutes in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM An outstanding performance from @DaniCarvajal92 last night. This man brought back the best version of himself when it mattered most. Happy to see him overcoming the last couple of years. An outstanding performance from @DaniCarvajal92 last night. This man brought back the best version of himself when it mattered most. Happy to see him overcoming the last couple of years. https://t.co/VP7cDIw2j2

Real Madrid will take on crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, 8 May. Los Blancos have already clinched the league title following their 4-0 win over Espanyol last weekend.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will want to secure a positive result as they look to book a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the standings, having picked up 61 points from 34 matches.

They are currently three points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis, with four games remaining in the season.

Real Madrid have a chance of winning a league and Champions League double this season

Real Madrid have a chance of ending the 2021-22 season with a league and Champions League double. Los Blancos have booked a place in the Champions League final after their comeback win against Manchester City in mid-week.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored twice in the dying moments of the 90 minutes to take the game to extra time. Karim Benzema then netted a penalty in the first period of extra time to seal a 3-1 win on the night and a 6-5 win on aggregate.

Real Madrid will now face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28. The Reds defeated La Liga side Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in their semi-final tie.

It is worth mentioning that Los Blancos' last Champions League win came by defeating Liverpool in the final back in 2018. Gareth Bale scored twice with Benzema adding one goal on that occasion.

