“Helps everyone when they’re down” – Kieran Tierney names ‘best guy’ at Arsenal

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has heaped praise on his teammate Rob Holding, saying that the player contributes hugely in terms of team morale. Tierney, 24, and Holding were talking to Arsenal's official Youtube channel where they discussed various topics, including embarrassing moments and favourite kits.

When Holding asked the left-back who the most wholesome player was at the club Tierney responded by naming the former Bolton defender. Tierney said in this regard (via HITC):

“That’s an easy one; it’s you Rob. Seriously, the best guy on the team, helps everyone when they’re down, and it speaks volumes because he can go through tough times himself, and he still wants to help everybody else. So it’s Rob.”

Holding has found first-team football difficult to come by since his move from Bolton in 2016 for £2.7 million.

The centre-back has appeared in just seven Premier League games for Mikel Arteta's side this season. He has been afforded more game time in domestic cup competitions, though.

A lot of tempting options in the defence but he's man of the match for me Rob Holding- 19 minutes- Nine clearances (no one else made more than six)- 3/3 duels won- One interception, one shot blockedA lot of tempting options in the defence but he's man of the match for me https://t.co/Kefl5sebOY

However, Tierney has lauded the Englishman for keeping up the mood in the changing room.

Arsenal's young squad brimming with confidence

Mikel Arteta has built a young exciting squad at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has begun to transform the Gunners' fortunes since his arrival in 2019. There have been huge changes at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has put emphasis on youth, such as the exciting trio of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.

The club's academy has always been highly regarded, and there are some players who are beginning to be introduced into the first team. Charlie Patino, Omari Hutchinson and Joel Lopez are just three of Arsenal's up-and-coming youngsters who could be set for longer stints in the first team.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Rio Ferdinand is a huge, huge fan of Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino. Rio Ferdinand is a huge, huge fan of Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino. https://t.co/xE94dWwZNP

Tierney's statement about Holding shows unity in the squad. The experienced players in the Arsenal camp could be key in the development of the youngsters who could turn the Gunners into title contenders in the long term.

Holding joined the club at the age of 20, with the club's former manager Arsene Wenger having tracked the player for a while. So the Englishman knows all about the pressure that comes with being a young player at the Emirates. His experience could be key and also his reliability when first-team starters such as Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are down with injuries.

The Gunners are eyeing Champions League football next season. They are currently sixth in the league standings, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by two points, albeit with three games in hand.

