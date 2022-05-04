“Here we come” – LeBron James reacts to Liverpool reaching Champions League final after incredible win over Villarreal

Liverpool have made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League but they were made to work for it by a resolute Villarreal side on Tuesday.

The Reds went into the tie as heavy favorites, having already secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Anfield.

But it was Villarreal who took the ascendancy in a first half dominated by Unai Emery's men.

For all their hard work, though, the La Liga side would come undone in the second half as Liverpool forged their way through and dominated, securing a 3-2 comeback win.

Suspect goalkeeping from Gerónimo Rulli saw goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane take Liverpool through to the final of the Champions League.

Legendary basketball player and Reds fan LeBron James has responded to the side's huge victory.

He posted on Twitter saying joyfully:

"PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!!"

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reacted to James' tweet inviting him to the final in Paris on May 28. It is no wonder LeBron James is delighted as his Reds now go through to the final of the Champions League to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Liverpool break through Villarreal's brave defense

Luis Diaz was definitely the MVP for the Reds

Jurgen Klopp's men will play in their third UEFA Champions League final in five years following Tuesday night's victory over Villarreal.

Two completely different halves of football were on display on Tuesday, with the La Liga side taking the initiative against a nervy Anfield side during the first half.

Some astute build-up play from Villarreal allowed Etienne Capoue to creep in past the Reds defense and pull the ball back for Boulaye Dia to tap-in as early as the third minute.

Villarreal's first half excellence paid dividends once more as Francis Coquelin rose highest from a cross to put the Yellow Submarine 2-0 up and level proceedings on aggregate at 2-2.

There was a contenttious call for a penalty during the first half where former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso went over from the challenge of Alisson.

The referee waved away the appeal from the La Liga side but Liverpool were shellshocked.

But it would be a completely different second half performance from Klopp's men, boosted by the energy of Luis Diaz, who was brought on at half-time.

Normal service was resumed in the 62nd minute and with the Reds having rained down on Rulli's goal, Fabinho fired through goalkeeper's legs.

Rulli probably should have done better but the match was taken away from Villarreal in the 67th minute when Diaz got his name on the scoresheet with a sublime finish.

And Sadio Mane put the tie to bed in the 74th minute following another questionable decision by Rulli to come out of his goal.

The La Liga side would end the match with ten men as Capoue picked up a red card in the 85th minute.

