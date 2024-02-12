"Here we go again" - When AFCON champion Sebastien Haller chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked to settle the everlasting GOAT debate. Haller recently bagged Ivory Coast's winning goal (81') in the 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations final victory against Nigeria on Sunday (February 11).

Messi and Ronaldo have made headlines on numerous occasions during their respective careers.

During a media segment with GOAL in August 2023, the 29-year-old striker was asked to pick between several players, including Messi and Ronaldo. Responding to the query, Haller said:

"Ahh, come on! Here we go again. Honestly, I would say Ronaldo."

Both players enjoyed stellar careers in Europe and now ply their trade outside the continent. Messi currently represents Inter Miami in the MLS, while Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winning Argentine has claimed 10 La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies. He's notched up 715 senior club career goals and won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese sensation has recorded an incredible 739 strikes in his senior club career while winning the Ballon d'Or and Champions League five times each. He's a three-time Premier League and two-time Serie A and La Liga champion.

Player who played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reveals who is more demanding

Sporting CP attacker Francisco Trincao, meanwhile, has commented that Cristiano Ronaldo is more demanding than Lionel Messi. The former Wolves star has shared the pitch five times with Ronaldo for Portugal, failing to record a joint goal contribution.

Meanwhile, Trincao has played 34 times with Messi at Barcelona and has managed three joint goal contributions. Speaking about the duo in December 2023, he said (via SPORTbible):

"Both are very demanding. Maybe Cristiano seems a bit more demanding, but they both want to win at all costs. It's always a shock, because we're not used to it... they are players that I grew up watching play and it ends up being quite a shock, but they have always treated me well and I have adapted naturally."

Messi is currently preparing for the MLS opener, where Inter Miami are scheduled to take on Real Salt Lake on February 21. On the other hand, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are awaiting Round of 16 AFC Champions League action against Saudi Pro League rivals Al Feiha on February 14.