"Here to stay", "Going to be a legend" - Liverpool fans heap praise on star following win over Southampton

Some Liverpool fans have backed Darwin Nunez to become a Reds legend after the striker grabbed a brace in the team's 3-1 win against Southampton.

Liverpool faced Southampton at Anfield in their 14th Premier League match of the season today (12th November). It was notably their final match before club football halts for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While the Reds have had a largely underwhelming campaign, they ensured they went into the break on a high. They beat the Saints 3-1 to go sixth in the Premier League table.

Starring in the match for the hosts was Nunez, who continues to grow in stature at Anfield. The centre-forward found the back of the net as Jurgen Klopp's side earned a convincing victory over Southampton.

Liverpool forked out an initial sum of £64 million to acquire Nunez's services from Benfica in the summer. The price tag appeared to weigh heavily on the striker as he had a slow start to life on Merseyside.

Nunez, though, has been in fine form for Klopp's side recently, having scored four goals and provided one assist in his last six league matches. He has a total of nine goals to his name in 18 club appearances this term.

Several Reds fans notably took to Twitter to express their delight at Nunez's goalscoring performance against Southampton. A few have even tipped the 23-year-old to establish his legacy at Anfield.

Here is how the supporters reacted to the striker's display:

karanja82 @karanja82_ This man Darwizzy Nunez is only 23Yrs old and could be an absolute club legend. Do u agree This man Darwizzy Nunez is only 23Yrs old and could be an absolute club legend. Do u agree https://t.co/gExnze6PfH

Best @BMLukoks_LFC Darwin Nunez you legend

Up the big man Darwizzy!! Darwin Nunez you legendUp the big man Darwizzy!! https://t.co/12URPAdnoW

One excited fan wrote:

"Nunez has come alive! Excellent timing. Bobby [Roberto Firmino is] always there, Salah [is] always a legend. What a line-up we now have, so happy."

George Preston @GeorgeP61352178 Nunez has come alive! Excellent timing.. Bobby always there Salah always a legend what a line up we now have, so happy Nunez has come alive! Excellent timing.. Bobby always there Salah always a legend what a line up we now have, so happy

Chet @chet_ag Nunez will finish as a Liverpool legend Nunez will finish as a Liverpool legend

Ellis @ETDesigns_ nunez is going to be a liverpool legend nunez is going to be a liverpool legend 🇺🇾

Chi Ike @chibix12 Mane stans have lost their voices



Darwin Nunez is here to stay. Mane stans have lost their voicesDarwin Nunez is here to stay.

Another fan wrote:

"Nunez is already scoring more than I thought he would have in his first season here. He’s settling great."

Dillon @_Dillon_91 Nunez is already scoring more then I thought he would of in his first season here. He’s settling great Nunez is already scoring more then I thought he would of in his first season here. He’s settling great

KING Oakwood @kingOakwood When Darwin Nunez came in, some myopic football fans labelled him a flop after two games, here he is proving them wrong in the best way possible. When Darwin Nunez came in, some myopic football fans labelled him a flop after two games, here he is proving them wrong in the best way possible. https://t.co/ZzV7YZJ4rN

Nunez will now link up with former Liverpool talisman Luis Suarez with Uruguay for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in less than 10 days' time.

Roberto Firmino continues fine form for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino was notably left out of Brazil's squad for the latest edition of the World Cup. However, the 31-year-old attacker has been in fine form for Liverpool this season.

While Nunez grabbed a brace, the Brazilian notably added one more goal to his tally. He now has 10 Premier League goals and assists to his name from 13 appearances.

Firmino has found the back of the net nine times in 21 matches across all competitions for the Reds. It now remains to be seen if that will be enough to earn him a new contract with the club, with his current deal expiring next summer.

