"Here to stay", "Going to be a legend" - Liverpool fans heap praise on star following win over Southampton

Some Liverpool fans have backed Darwin Nunez to become a Reds legend after the striker grabbed a brace in the team's 3-1 win against Southampton.
Liverpool faced Southampton at Anfield in their 14th Premier League match of the season today (12th November). It was notably their final match before club football halts for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
While the Reds have had a largely underwhelming campaign, they ensured they went into the break on a high. They beat the Saints 3-1 to go sixth in the Premier League table.
Starring in the match for the hosts was Nunez, who continues to grow in stature at Anfield. The centre-forward found the back of the net as Jurgen Klopp's side earned a convincing victory over Southampton.
Liverpool forked out an initial sum of £64 million to acquire Nunez's services from Benfica in the summer. The price tag appeared to weigh heavily on the striker as he had a slow start to life on Merseyside.
Nunez, though, has been in fine form for Klopp's side recently, having scored four goals and provided one assist in his last six league matches. He has a total of nine goals to his name in 18 club appearances this term.
Several Reds fans notably took to Twitter to express their delight at Nunez's goalscoring performance against Southampton. A few have even tipped the 23-year-old to establish his legacy at Anfield.
Here is how the supporters reacted to the striker's display:
One excited fan wrote:
"Nunez has come alive! Excellent timing. Bobby [Roberto Firmino is] always there, Salah [is] always a legend. What a line-up we now have, so happy."
Another fan wrote:
"Nunez is already scoring more than I thought he would have in his first season here. He’s settling great."
Nunez will now link up with former Liverpool talisman Luis Suarez with Uruguay for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in less than 10 days' time.
Roberto Firmino continues fine form for Liverpool
Roberto Firmino was notably left out of Brazil's squad for the latest edition of the World Cup. However, the 31-year-old attacker has been in fine form for Liverpool this season.
While Nunez grabbed a brace, the Brazilian notably added one more goal to his tally. He now has 10 Premier League goals and assists to his name from 13 appearances.
Firmino has found the back of the net nine times in 21 matches across all competitions for the Reds. It now remains to be seen if that will be enough to earn him a new contract with the club, with his current deal expiring next summer.
