  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • "High time we do something about him", "Offers nothing" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite 7-3 win over FC Seoul in pre-season clash

"High time we do something about him", "Offers nothing" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite 7-3 win over FC Seoul in pre-season clash

By Abel Yisa
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:39 GMT
Fans call out Ronald Araujo despite 7-3 win over Seoul
Fans call out Ronald Araujo despite 7-3 win over Seoul

Fans on X have lashed out at Barcelona star Ronald Araujo after he struggled to make an impact in their 7-3 win over Seoul. Both sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly encounter on Thursday, July 31.

Ad

The LaLiga champions got off to an early start as Robert Lewandowski gave them the lead eight minutes into the encounter. Lamine Yamal placed his shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net to double Barcelona's lead six minutes later (14’).

Young-wook Cho brilliantly rifled his shot into the net to halve the scores for Seoul in the 26th minute. Yazan Al-Arab also directed his strike past Joan Garcia to make the scoreline even (2-2) in the first half's added time (45+1’). Two minutes later, Yamal scored to give Blaugrana the lead going into the break. Andreas Christensen's long-range effort gave Hansi Flick's men a two-goal advantage in the 55th minute.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Remarkable goals from Ferran Torres and Gavi in the 74th and 76th minutes made the scoreline 6-2, going into the last 10 minutes of the game. However, Han-min Jung calmly placed the ball beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny to reduce the deficit for Seoul (6-3) in the 85th minute. Three minutes later, Ferran placed his close-range strike to seal the 7-3 win for Barcelona.

Araujo started at centre-back, playing the first 45 minutes of the encounter. He registered one interception, lost possession once, and won one out of one ground duel contested (via Sofascore).

Ad

However, the 26-year-old's defensive awareness was questioned by supporters in the build-up to Seoul's first goal of the game. This made fans call him out in the game's aftermath, with one tweeting:

"Its high time we do something about araujo.”
Ad
"I would sell araujo 10000000%,” another added.
"An injury free Christensen is far better than Araujo and I’m not even trolling.,” another fan opined.
"Is it Gerald Martin playing the center back position????😎 naa Araujo must be shipped out,” another chimed in.
"If anyone has to be sold, it should be Araújo,” a fan suggested.
Ad
"Ronald Araújo offers nothing to Barca’s defense, he needs to go to Italy, and Andreas Christensen should stay or be ahead of him.,” wrote another.
Ad

"I’m very happy to score" - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

FC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty
FC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Lamine Yamal has revealed that scoring his first goal in Blaugrana's No.10 shirt is a dream. He also disclosed that he's delighted with the victory over Seoul.

Ad

During the post-match interview after the game, Yamal said (via Barca Universal):

“Scoring a goal in this shirt, with the number 10 on my back, is a dream, I’m very happy to score and for the team’s victory.”

The right-winger netted his first brace as the 2024-25 LaLiga champions' new No. 10. Considering his talent, it's expected that he would follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who dominated and delivered with the same shirt number.

About the author
Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Twitter icon

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications