"High time we do something about him", "Offers nothing" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite 7-3 win over FC Seoul in pre-season clash

Fans on X have lashed out at Barcelona star Ronald Araujo after he struggled to make an impact in their 7-3 win over Seoul. Both sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly encounter on Thursday, July 31.The LaLiga champions got off to an early start as Robert Lewandowski gave them the lead eight minutes into the encounter. Lamine Yamal placed his shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net to double Barcelona's lead six minutes later (14’).Young-wook Cho brilliantly rifled his shot into the net to halve the scores for Seoul in the 26th minute. Yazan Al-Arab also directed his strike past Joan Garcia to make the scoreline even (2-2) in the first half's added time (45+1’). Two minutes later, Yamal scored to give Blaugrana the lead going into the break. Andreas Christensen's long-range effort gave Hansi Flick's men a two-goal advantage in the 55th minute.Remarkable goals from Ferran Torres and Gavi in the 74th and 76th minutes made the scoreline 6-2, going into the last 10 minutes of the game. However, Han-min Jung calmly placed the ball beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny to reduce the deficit for Seoul (6-3) in the 85th minute. Three minutes later, Ferran placed his close-range strike to seal the 7-3 win for Barcelona.Araujo started at centre-back, playing the first 45 minutes of the encounter. He registered one interception, lost possession once, and won one out of one ground duel contested (via Sofascore).However, the 26-year-old's defensive awareness was questioned by supporters in the build-up to Seoul's first goal of the game. This made fans call him out in the game's aftermath, with one tweeting:&quot;Its high time we do something about araujo.”&quot;I would sell araujo 10000000%,” another added.&quot;An injury free Christensen is far better than Araujo and I’m not even trolling.,” another fan opined.&quot;Is it Gerald Martin playing the center back position????😎 naa Araujo must be shipped out,” another chimed in.&quot;If anyone has to be sold, it should be Araújo,” a fan suggested.&quot;Ronald Araújo offers nothing to Barca’s defense, he needs to go to Italy, and Andreas Christensen should stay or be ahead of him.,” wrote another.&quot;I’m very happy to score&quot; - Barcelona's Lamine YamalFC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: GettyLamine Yamal has revealed that scoring his first goal in Blaugrana's No.10 shirt is a dream. He also disclosed that he's delighted with the victory over Seoul.During the post-match interview after the game, Yamal said (via Barca Universal):“Scoring a goal in this shirt, with the number 10 on my back, is a dream, I’m very happy to score and for the team’s victory.”The right-winger netted his first brace as the 2024-25 LaLiga champions' new No. 10. Considering his talent, it's expected that he would follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who dominated and delivered with the same shirt number.