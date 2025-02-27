"Him and Barcelona go hand in hand" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas gives his take on a potential Lionel Messi return to Blaugrana club

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has claimed that a return to Barcelona was on the cards for Lionel Messi. He suggested that the bond between the player and the club is strong, insisting that it may not be on the field but a reunion will surely occur.

He said (via GiveMeSport):

"I think Messi wants to go back to Barcelona. He spent lots of years there. I am quite sure Messi will come back. Maybe as a player, but I can see him returning in another capacity as well. Messi and Barcelona go hand in hand. His brand, and Barcelona's brand, are in many ways one and the same. He is in love with the club."

Lionel Messi joined the club in 2000 after being identified by the club's scouts as a youngster in Argentina. The 36-year-old went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players of the sport. He made 778 appearances for the Catalan side, bagging a stunning 672 goals and 303 assists. He won LaLiga titles 10 times and the Champions League four times, among numerous other honors.

Eventually, he left in the summer of 2021 to move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Following a two-year stint with Les Parisien, he travelled west, joining MLS side Inter Miami.

Journalist reveals reason why Lionel Messi return to Barcelona is unlikely

Journalist Guillem Balague claimed that a move back to Barcelona for Lionel Messi would not occur. He pointed to the presence of club president Joan Laporta as a key reason.

Balague said (via Goal):

“Messi contract ends up at the end of the season. Messi has got no intention to return to Barcelona. I would say it is impossible while Laporta is in charge . Quite likely, Inter Miami will convince him to remain at the club.”

The Argentine superstar left La Blaugrana under the stewardship of Laporta back in the summer of 2021. The club were unable to sort their financial situation out to extend his stay. He eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free before moving to Inter Miami.

His contract with the MLS side is set to expire at the end of this season but an option to extend it by one year exists. With the World Cup also set to be held in the US next year, Messi will definitely think long and hard about making a possible comeback to Barcelona.

