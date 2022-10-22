“Him barely getting starts is very weird”, “I really don’t understand how” – Real Madrid fans left disappointed as 29-year-old star is named on the bench for Sevilla clash

Real Madrid fans were surprised to see Antonio Rudiger not getting enough starts for the team as the defender was once again named on the bench for their La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday (22 October).

Rudiger arrived at the club at the start of the season from Chelsea on a free transfer. The German has since played 14 games for the Madrid giants, scoring two goals.

However, he has found it hard to get regular starts as Carlo Ancelotti has continued to rely more on the duo of Eder Militao and David Alaba to carry out his team's defensive duties.

The Italian has once again omitted Rudiger from the heart of his defense with Dani Carvajal and David Alaba starting as full-backs.

Fans expressed their surprise at Rudiger not getting regular first-team opportunities. Some opined that the German should start over David Alaba as the center-back.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Real Madrid fans as Antonio Rudiger wasn't named to the starting XI for their La Liga clash against Sevilla:

nai🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf i love alaba to bits but rüdiger is miles better as cb so him barely getting starts is very weird i love alaba to bits but rüdiger is miles better as cb so him barely getting starts is very weird

Lade🟩 @AyoTurner1 I miss Rudiger…. Antony go don dey cry by now I miss Rudiger…. Antony go don dey cry by now

Los Blancos currently sit at the top of the La Liga table with 28 points on the board from 10 games. Sevilla, meanwhile, are in 13th spot with 10 points from as many games.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previews tough game against Sevilla

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently said that the clash against Sevilla will be a tough one as their opponents have been showing signs of improvement in recent games.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ancelotti said (via realmadrid.com):

"The team are doing well. Courtois is back and we'll see about the rest. Ceballos is out. Any changes I make are just to try to prevent future problems.

"We're on a good run of form and we have to carry on like this, being aware that every game is different and has its own difficulties. We're up a side looking to get out of a tricky period."

He further added:

"It's going to be hard for us because they're doing well and have displayed their commitment and attitude over the last few games. There's never an easy game.

"We don't consider ourselves invincible. There has never been an invincible team in the history of football, anybody can beat you with more or less quality. Football is also about commitment and attitude. We're playing well at the moment and intend to carry on like that."

