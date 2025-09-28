  • home icon
  • "Him playing 90 mins is a joke", "Holding the team back" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate after Toronto draw

"Him playing 90 mins is a joke", "Holding the team back" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate after Toronto draw

By Sripad
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:57 GMT
Inter Miami fans blast key player after draw
Inter Miami fans blast key player after draw

Inter Miami fans have slammed Luis Suarez, claiming that he is holding back the Lionel Messi-led side. They believe that the striker should not start matches, as he often ends up costing them the game.

Inter Miami lost their chance to close the gap to the top of the Eastern Conference table on Saturday, September 27, after being held to a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC. The Canadian side have won just five matches this season, and are sitting 12th with 28 points from their 31 matches.

Javier Mascherano's men took the lead in the first half, with Tadeo Allende getting the goal for the away side. However, they could not hold on to the lead for long in the second half, and were level at the hour mark with Dorde Milhailovic scoring for Toronto FC.

Inter Miami failed to get another goal in the game, and dropped two points, which sees them sit fourth in the table. Fans were quick to point fingers at Suarez for the draw and posted:

Suarez has scored seven goals in the MLS this season, playing 24 times for Inter Miami. He has managed 10 assists in the same time, just one behind Lionel Messi.

MLS suspended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez in September

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez was handed a three-match suspension by MLS for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member after the Leagues Cup final defeat on August 31. Javier Mascherano spoke about the striker missing key games for the Lionel Messi-led side and said (via ESPN):

"Well, clearly we lose a starting player, a player who has been important throughout the season and well, that opens the opportunity for us to look at other things, try to replace him in the best way possible. Always when we are missing an important player within the team, what we try to do is for the team to replace him in general and not for the individual substitution to try to do for Luis because well, no player is the same as another, so, we have already started to prepare for the game all this week with the mindset of not having only this game but the next two and well, try to do things in the best way to get the three points."

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have their contract expiring at the end of the season. The Argentine is in talks over a new deal, but no reports have suggested that the Uruguayan striker has also been offered a new deal.

Sripad

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Edited by Sripad
