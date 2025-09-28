"Him playing 90 mins is a joke", "Holding the team back" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate after Toronto draw

Inter Miami fans have slammed Luis Suarez, claiming that he is holding back the Lionel Messi-led side. They believe that the striker should not start matches, as he often ends up costing them the game.Inter Miami lost their chance to close the gap to the top of the Eastern Conference table on Saturday, September 27, after being held to a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC. The Canadian side have won just five matches this season, and are sitting 12th with 28 points from their 31 matches.Javier Mascherano's men took the lead in the first half, with Tadeo Allende getting the goal for the away side. However, they could not hold on to the lead for long in the second half, and were level at the hour mark with Dorde Milhailovic scoring for Toronto FC.Inter Miami failed to get another goal in the game, and dropped two points, which sees them sit fourth in the table. Fans were quick to point fingers at Suarez for the draw and posted:Peter Pan✊ @MakwazyxkintoneLINKImagine Sergio retiring but Suarez still playing??N̸͟͞t̸͟͞w̸͟͞a̸͟͞n̸͟͞a̸͟͞n̸͟͞o̸͟͞ ™ 🧞‍♂️ 𝕏 @Ntwanano_conradLINKSuarez should also announce his retirement tomorrow.Max Gontarz @IAmThatAImLINKBench Suarez!!!!! Then sell him!!!!!Suarez has scored seven goals in the MLS this season, playing 24 times for Inter Miami. He has managed 10 assists in the same time, just one behind Lionel Messi.MLS suspended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez in SeptemberInter Miami striker Luis Suarez was handed a three-match suspension by MLS for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member after the Leagues Cup final defeat on August 31. Javier Mascherano spoke about the striker missing key games for the Lionel Messi-led side and said (via ESPN):&quot;Well, clearly we lose a starting player, a player who has been important throughout the season and well, that opens the opportunity for us to look at other things, try to replace him in the best way possible. Always when we are missing an important player within the team, what we try to do is for the team to replace him in general and not for the individual substitution to try to do for Luis because well, no player is the same as another, so, we have already started to prepare for the game all this week with the mindset of not having only this game but the next two and well, try to do things in the best way to get the three points.&quot;Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have their contract expiring at the end of the season. The Argentine is in talks over a new deal, but no reports have suggested that the Uruguayan striker has also been offered a new deal.