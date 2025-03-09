"Him starting in 2025 is everything wrong with United" - Fans react as Manchester United star starts in PL clash against Arsenal

Fans reacted to defender Victor Lindelof starting for Manchester United in their Premier League home game with Arsenal on Sunday (March 9). The Red Devils had a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town at home in their previous league outing.

Following their FA Cup title defence ending with a shootout defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford last week in the fifth round, Ruben Amorim's side drew 1-1 at Real Sociedad in midweek in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Returning to league duty after their trip to Spain, Amorim has started Lindelof in defence against the Gunners, which hasn't enthused fans.

"Lindelof starting in 2025 is everything wrong with United," one tweeted.

"Victor Linderlof starting a PL game in 2025 this is not real," chimed in another.

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Man said Linderlof, we r so cooked"

"Lindelof .... Time to liquidate unfortunately," another posted.

"Lindelof plays for my football club. I'm in trouble," wrote one fan.

Lindelof, 30, has played just 12 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, including six times in the Premier League, helping keep two clean sheets.

Chris Sutton predicts a narrow win for Arsenal over Manchester United

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a narrow 1-0 win for Arsenal, who visit Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two sides are coming off contrasting fortunes in Europe. While United drew 1-1 at Sociedad, the Gunners are coming off a 7-1 landslide win at PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek.

Predicting the outcome of the United-Gunners clash, Sutton wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"Eindhoven is the design capital of the Netherlands, known for being a city of innovation and creativity - two of the things Manchester United are sorely lacking at the moment.

"Arsenal have struggled to score in the Premier League but the goals were flowing freely for them against PSV and this feels like it is going to be another rearguard action for Manchester United, similar to the way they got past the Gunners in the FA Cup.

United do seem to, somehow, raise their game against the better teams and that is the only way they are going to make this close. I still think Arsenal will win it, though."

Sutton concluded:

"... So, although United might try to make things hard for them, I definitely think Arsenal will find a way through. They won't score seven again, but this game has got all the hallmarks of ending up 1-0 to the Arsenal."

The Gunners won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Emirates in December.

