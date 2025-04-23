"Him starting really shocked me", "This seems mad" - Arsenal fans question star's inclusion in XI for Crystal Palace clash

A section of Arsenal fans are unhappy with Mikel Arteta’s decision to name Raheem Sterling as a starter in the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The two sides are set to face off on Wednesday (April 23) at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of the clash, Arsenal are sitting in the second position while Palace are in the 12th position in the Premier League table. A win for the Gunners will see them put little pressure on league leaders Liverpool, who just need three points to claim their 20th top-flight league title.

With the 2024-25 Premier League title now seeming like a pipedream for Arsenal, Arteta has been rotating his squad for league matches. The Spaniard made four changes to his starting lineup from the team that defeated Ipswich Town ahead of the match against Crystal Palace.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber replaced Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, respectively. Makeshift striker Mikel Merino was excluded from the matchday squad as Thomas Partey replaced him in midfield. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling was deployed on the right wing in place of Bukayo Saka.

Among all the four changes made to the starting lineup, Sterling’s inclusion seems not to sit well with some Gunners faithful. They expressed their displeasure about the tactical decision on X (formerly Twitter), with one writing:

''Ngl, Sterling starting really shocked me lol. Hopefully he gets a good outing.''

Another tweeted:

''Why is Sterling starting ahead of Nwaneri? This seems mad.''

''Sterling in the starting line up 😩😅,'' @AkinniyiAdedapo expressed mixed feelings.

''It's going to be another wasted 45mins with Sterling.'' @kssiekssie added.

''Sterling ahead of Nwaneri? Really,'' @Nxthaniel10 queried.

''Sterling ahead of Nwaneri is sickening,'' @HeavyCannon_ wrote.

"We have to try to replicate those" – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal vs Crystal Palace clash

Mikel Arteta said he wants his Arsenal team to replicate the results of the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace when both sides meet on Wednesday. The Gunners put the Eagles to the sword 5-1 in December at Selhurst Park. However, he added that they will have to be really good to achieve a similar result, as he believes Oliver Glasner’s men are a difficult opponent.

Arteta said in the pre-match press conference (via the club’s website):

"I mean, to get a result like this in the Premier League, you have to do a lot of things right. We have to try to replicate those. But again, as I said, it's a really difficult opponent. When you look at the games and what they've done away from home, especially as well against certain opposition, impressive. So tomorrow we're going to have to be really good."

A win a Arsenal will cut the gap between them and Liverpool to 10 points. If they lose, however, the Reds will be officially crowned champions even before playing their next game.

