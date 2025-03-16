"Him still starting games just sums us up", "Him for what?" - Manchester United fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI for Leicester clash

Manchester United fans are unhappy with Ruben Amorim’s decision to include Victor Lindelof in the starting XI against Leicester City. The two sides are set to face off in the Premier League on Sunday, March 16, at the King Power Stadium.

Ruben Amorim’s men will be keen to go into tonight’s clash with their seemingly newfound form. They thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 in their Europa League Round of 16 second-led clash on Thursday to win 5-2 on aggregate. Going into the match, Manchester United are languishing in the 15th position on the league table while Leicester are battling in the relegation places.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof, who joined Manchester United from Benfica in 2017, has seen his game time reduce this season due to incessant injuries. The Swiss defender has only featured in seven Premier League games for United. However, he made his first league game appearance this season last week in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

While he wasn’t really impressive against the Gunners, Amorim seems to have faith in him, and have included in the starting XI against the Foxes.

The decision didn’t sit well with some Manchester United fans as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure about the tactical setup. One user wrote:

''Lindelof still starting games just sums us up.''

Another tweeted:

''Give me my Casemiro man. Lindelof for what?''

''Solid but lindelof 😂😭'' @UTDCERES1 quipped

''We’re gonna have lots of the ball so Eriksen is nice, not sure why Lindelof is starting 🤷‍♂️ Zirkzee unlucky to not start tbh'' @EliotFowle wrote

''Lindelof? Oh god'' @mumz__16 questioned the defender's inclusion in the starting XI

''Would Rather Amass left Dalot right and Maz instead of Lindelof'' @JakeoUtd opined

"We can do it" – Ruben Amorim says Manchester United must replicate their performance with Real Sociedad against Leicester

Manchester United are starting to look like they have found their form after avoiding losses in their last two games. They thumped Spanish side Real Sociedad 4-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

In the pre-match post-conference of the league clash with Leicester, Rubem Amorim urged his players to build on their momentum. He hoped that it could help them finish the season strongly. Amorim said (via Leicestershire Live):

"Everything is important and we need to continue with this feeling that we can win games and games after games. It doesn't matter the time of rest or the time to prepare the next game. We can do it, and we showed against Arsenal.

''We have to be humble and forget that, forget the table and face Leicester like we faced Real Sociedad. We just need to win to improve our position in the table. The most important thing is to continue with this feeling of winning and that we are improving as a team."

Sunday's clash will make it the fourth time that United and Foxes will meet this season across competitions. The Red Devils came out victorious in all three previous meetings.

