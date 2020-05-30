‘Hiring Moyes was a mistake’ says former EPL striker Chicharito on ex-Manchester United boss

Chicharito and many other United stars were unhappy under David Moyes

In a fiery discussion with EPL legend Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez vented his frustrations with the man who was touted to be Sir Alex Ferguson's rightful heir.

David Moyes was appointed as the manager of EPL giants Manchester United and the decision clearly did not go down well with the club's Mexican forward.

"We didn't have anything personal, Moyes and myself. But it was a mistake that they took him, and that mistake is still haunting Manchester United."

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez was often used as a substitute in the EPL by Sir Alex Ferguson but explained that the legendary Scottish manager's ability to interact with his players and address their concerns made him one of the best managers the EPL has ever seen.

The former EPL striker also said that David Moyes was a failure waiting to happen at Manchester United.

"It was not because of him. They thought they had found the replacement of Sir Alex Ferguson so quickly? That's impossible."

Former Manchester United hitman terms EPL manager Moyes 'stubborn'

David Moyes was an abject failure at Manchester United

Chicharito also went on to reveal that EPL manager David Moyes and Manchester United's chief executive were responsible for his departure to Real Madrid. The forward was frustrated with his lack of playing time in the EPL and left Manchester United to join Los Blancos on loan in 2014.

Chicharito said that despite Sir Alex Ferguson's best efforts, David Moyes continued to ignore the striker and used him sparingly in the EPL.

Advertisement

"Sir Alex told me that if he could change one thing, he would play me more. He also spoke to David Moyes and said that this guy is a very important figure for United. He believed that I either deserved more game time or that I should be allowed to leave."

Transfer news LIVE: The David Moyes factor that still 'haunts' Manchester United in their signing quest https://t.co/zFhFoZcJuJ pic.twitter.com/xq84Dy9NZQ — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) May 30, 2020

"Moyes and Woodward, they didn't do either! I had an option to go after Sir Alex left and they didn't let me. They told me, 'You're gonna play.'"

The former EPL striker also revealed that the likes of Rafael and Danny Welbeck were unable to fulfil their potential because of Manchester United's decision.

"That [Moyes' appointment] changed some United careers that could have been better. Rafael, myself, Welbeck, a lot of players needed to go away to play."

Hernandez was clearly affected by the treatment he received under the new Manchester United manager. His repeated attempts to leave the EPL finally paid off as the striker was sent to Real Madrid on loan the following season.

Chicharito left on loan to Real Madrid in 2014

"In the winter, I had another opportunity to go and they said no! That's why Moyes lasted those seven months, because he was so stubborn and he didn't have that adaptability and acceptance."

Javier Hernandez also showered praise on Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson and claimed that his achievement in EPL and Europe can never be replicated.

"Even Guardiola, Klopp, and Mourinho, they are not at Sir Alex's level yet. They are on their way to get to Cruyff and those kinds of managers and they are still trying to achieve that."

Following his adventure in Madrid, Chicharito left Manchester United for good in 2015 with one of the best goal-per-minute ratios in EPL history. David Moyes was sacked by Manchester United in the same season he was signed.

Moyes became one of the few managers in Manchester United history to be removed from his post without completing a single EPL season at the club.