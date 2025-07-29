  • home icon
  Hirving Lozano picks Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo while building perfect footballer; both players fail to win selection for Soccer IQ attribute

Hirving Lozano picks Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo while building perfect footballer; both players fail to win selection for Soccer IQ attribute

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:53 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both chosen by Hirving Lozano.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both chosen by Hirving Lozano.

San Diego FC star Hirving Lozano has picked both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while building his 'perfect footballer', in an interview with Goal. The former Napoli man was asked to build his ideal footballer while taking into consideration seven different factors: left foot, right foot, speed, strength, skills, passing and soccer IQ.

While Lozano picked Messi's left foot and Ronaldo for his right, he did not pick either of them in the soccer IQ category. He went for France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane for that attribute instead. Lozano also chose Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele for his speed.

Lionel Messi was selected yet again by Lozano in the skills category, while Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk was picked for his strength. Legendary Italy playmaker Andrea Pirlo, who is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders to have graced the game, was picked by Lozano for his passing abilities.

You can watch the video here:

Lozano, a Serie A winner with Napoli and a two-time Eredivisie champion with PSV Eindhoven, moved to the MLS in the 2025 January transfer window. Lozano has also made 70 appearances for Mexico, while scoring 18 goals.

Lionel Messi is the leading goalscorer of the MLS, while Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has been in fine form in 2025, scoring 24 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, while providing seven assists. In the MLS this season, he has scored on 18 occasions and currently leads the goalscoring charts alongside Sam Surridge of Nashville SC.

Messi is now gearing up for the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami. His team takes on Atlas in the first round on Wednesday, July 30. Having last won the Leagues Cup in 2023, Inter Miami will aim to pick up the title again this year.

Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, turns up for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. In the 2024-25 season, he was in phenomenal form, scoring 35 goals in 41 appearances while assisting on four occasions.

In 2023-24, his second season in Saudi Arabia, he showcased even better numbers, scoring 50 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, including the Arab Club Champions Cup, while also providing 13 assists.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet won the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr, and a lot of speculation rose about his future at the club earlier this summer. However, a few weeks afterwards, he committed himself to the club till 2027.

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

