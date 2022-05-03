“Because he is League 1 level at best” – Manchester United fans delighted with one player failing to make starting line-up against Brentford

Manchester United take on Brentford in the Premier League on Monday evening in their final home game of the campaign.

The Red Devils are on a dreadful run of form, winning just two of their previous 11 games, and are all but certain to miss out on Champions League football next term.

Manchester United need to win each of their three remaining games just to match their worst ever points total in the Premier League era, but their players will surely have a point to prove, with new manager Erik ten Hag ready to join next season.

Before the game, interim manager Ralf Ragnick selected his starting XI, with Juan Mata coming in to make his first top-flight start of the campaign.

The 34-year-old's contract expires this summer, meaning the Brentford game could be his Old Trafford farewell.

Mata replaced Marcus Rashford in the team's only change from their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last week, and fans have rejoiced at the news of the Englishman's absence.

The United Youth Academy graduate has had a dreadful season, after scoring just five times in 32 appearances.

The 24-year-old appears shot of all confidence, and Red Devils fans took to Twitter to express their opinions:

Cristiano Ronaldo leads line for Manchester United

The hosts will be desperate to put on a better performance for their fans than they displayed against Chelsea on Thursday, after a Ronaldo strike rescued a 1-1 draw for Ragnick's side.

United have become heavily reliant on the Portuguese superstar, with Ronaldo scoring eight of the club's last nine goals, including their last five.

A victory for the Red Devils over the Bees would all but secure sixth place in the league, which would mean Europa League football next season.

In the reverse fixture, United won 3-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium, and they haven't lost to the west London outfit since 1938.

