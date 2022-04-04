"His ability is absolutely frightening"- Andy Cole wants Manchester United to spend £150 million on 18-year-old star instead of Declan Rice

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has urged the club to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham instead of pursuing a move for West Ham United's Declan Rice this summer.

Rice has been credited by many outlets as being a prime target for the Red Devils in the upcoming transfer window as they try to address the issues in the midfield.

West Ham United boss David Moyes, however, insisted that the 23-year-old star is not for sale and slapped a £150 million price tag on him.

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole weighed in on the reported interest in Rice and said (Sky Sports via Metro) the club should be better off spending the money on Bellingham.

Cole said if he was given the option, he would go for the Dortmund star as his ability is 'absolutely frightening.'

"£150m for a holding midfield player? That’s a lot of money. Not sure how many goals he’s going to get you from that position."

"We were just talking, if the opportunity comes about when Rice is available in the summer and you had Bellingham come available, who would you spend your £150m on?"

"Personally, I would go with Bellingham, he’s 18 years of age and he goes that way, that way [points up and down], he creates chances, he scores goals. For such a young man, his ability is absolutely frightening. Bellingham has something extra, just energy," said Cole.

Jude Bellingham and Manchester United target Declan Rice are in fine form this season

Both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice have been in fine form for their respective clubs.

Bellingham has bagged three goals and seven assists this season for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and is considered to be a vital cog for Marco Rose's side.

Rice has also enjoyed similar kind of success this campaign as West Ham United are enjoying a fine run under David Moyes. They are currently sixth in the Premier League and are in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will be ready to splash the 150 million on either of the two players this summer. The Old Trafford outfit is expecting a revamp this summer with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata heading for the exit door.

