"His agent had already been down at London Colney" - Journalist reveals what it would take for Arsenal to complete move for 25-year-old

Journalist Alex Crook has revealed that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans will sign for Arsenal if the Gunners can offer Champions League football.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Mikel Arteta's side were interested in a £40 million deal for Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners are confident of landing the former AS Monaco midfielder.

However, it was suggested that Real Madrid are looking to hijack the deal if the Gunners miss out on Champions League football.

As per Leicester Mercury, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 25-year-old midfielder.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that Arsenal remain in the driver's seat for the signature of the Belgian playmaker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Youri Tielemans is keen to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Leicester this summer. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Belgian.



Crook has claimed that Tielemans’ representatives already headed to Arsenal’s training ground earlier this season and even personal terms were agreed.

However, he has insisted that the Gunners' chances of landing the 25-year-old hinges on whether they can qualify for Champions League football or not. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think when we spoke in January, we talked about the fact that his agent had already been down at London Colney to thrash out terms. I was told a week or so ago that if Arsenal qualified for the top four, it was almost a done deal. If there was Champions League football he would sign the contract.”

Leicester City have no option but to cash in on Tielemans this summer with his contract expiring next summer.

The Belgian has been a massive success at the King Power Stadium since his move from Monaco in 2019, initially on a loan deal before signing permanently.

Arsenal's failure to qualify for Champions League could scupper their summer plans

Following their 2-0 loss against Newcastle United on Monday night, the Gunners' hopes for the fourth spot have been dashed.

Spurs have a two-point cushion over their north London rivals and also boast a much superior goal difference.

A draw in their final gameweek against Norwich City would realistically be enough for Antonio Conte's side to secure the final Champions League spot.

Jack @Jack1Whitman It doesn’t matter how good or bad he has been this season, he is a player who wants to elevate his career, so I respect it.



Youri Tielemans is one of the best Leicester players there has been, he put everything in for this club and we will never forget it.



A Leicester Legend. It doesn’t matter how good or bad he has been this season, he is a player who wants to elevate his career, so I respect it. Youri Tielemans is one of the best Leicester players there has been, he put everything in for this club and we will never forget it. A Leicester Legend. https://t.co/fPXe77UUuB

Meanwhile, it will be a massive blow for Arsenal if they miss out on Champions League football once again.

Being unable to offer Champions League football could impact their plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

We will have to wait and see whether the Gunners can still land Tielemans without Champions League football. It would be a massive blow to the London giants if they miss out on the Belgian.

Edited by Diptanil Roy