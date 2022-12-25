"His all-round contribution was so integral" – Robbie Savage on where Arsenal would finish in Premier League after Gabriel Jesus injury

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has offered his 2022-23 Premier League predictions. He says that leaders Arsenal will finish third after Gabriel Jesus' knee surgery.

Jesus, 25, has been ruled out of action till March after undergoing surgery on his right knee earlier this month. He sustained the injury during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G defeat (1-0) against Cameroon on December 2 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Before the midseason break, Jesus helped the Gunners to the top of the Premier League with five goals and six assists in 14 gmes. However, in the former Manchester City man's absence, Mikel Arteta's side are expected to struggle.

Squawka @Squawka Gabriel Jesus is going to be a HUGE miss. Gabriel Jesus is going to be a HUGE miss. 😳 https://t.co/NJObfyOfnQ

In his column for Mirror, Savage shared his thoughts on Arsenal's current situation and lauded Jesus' contributions. He wrote:

"That injury Gabriel Jesus suffered at the World Cup with Brazil has given Gunners boss Mikel Arteta a huge test. Although Jesus had not scored in 11 appearances before the break, his all-round contribution was so integral in Arsenal's flying start."

Earlier this week, Arteta confirmed the north London outfit's plans to sign players in the winter transfer window. He said:

"We are looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it's really important. We have to get the right profile; it has to be the right player to take us to the next level."

The Gunners are keeping tabs on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Thuram, Dusan Vlahovic and Ferran Torres as they seek to strengthen their injury-stricken squad.

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham United at the Emirates on Monday (December 26).

Arsenal could sell Bukayo Saka if Manchester City offer £90 million, says Alan Hutton

During an interaction with Football Insider, ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton was asked if he could see Arsenal star Bukayo Saka joining Manchester City in the near future. Responding in the affirmative, he said:

"It's football. He's at a big club at this moment in time. Under Mikel Arteta, they are going in the right direction, building a squad to try and compete. They wouldn't want to get rid of him. But if Manchester City come in with a bid of £90 million or bigger than that, do they take it? We will just have to wait and see."

Hutton, who also represented Aston Villa for eight years, added:

"But you look at the likes of Jack Grealish at this moment in time. He was bought for £100 million, and he still does not play every week. You have got all these superstars that are rotated at City ... does Saka want to be part of that? There is a better opportunity at City to win trophies at the moment, that's for sure."

Saka has contributed four goals and six assists in 14 Premier League games for the league leaders.

Poll : 0 votes