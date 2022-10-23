"His behavior is so individualistic" - Arsenal legend says Cristiano Ronaldo is 'polluting' Manchester United dressing room with his 'oversized ego'

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior, claiming that his ego is hurting the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked criticism when he refused to come off the bench and stormed down the tunnel before the full-time whistle in last week’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacted by keeping him out of the squad against Chelsea on Saturday (October 22), a game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Manchester United.



Petit has criticized Ronaldo for his supposedly individualistic mindset, declaring that the Manchester United players did not want him in the dressing room. The Frenchman said on the Rothen S’enflamme show in France (via the Mirror):

“He [Ronaldo] tires everyone: the supporters, his teammates… They don’t want him anymore in the locker room, he pollutes everyone so much. He has an exceptional career, when he stops we will all be unanimous in saying it, but his behaviour is so individualistic.”

Petit continued:

“His message yesterday on social media. You know you don’t like what’s going on with your club, you can’t stand your coach Ten Hag anymore, you feel like you are disrespected for what you have done, but your status no longer exists!

“You are no longer the same player, you have been demoted, you have suffered a downgrade, but you do not accept it because your ego is so oversized. Say it real! It can’t be defensible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find his footing under Ten Hag this season, scoring only twice for the Red Devils in 12 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to action in Manchester United’s clash against Sheriff Tiraspol

While Petit has hinted that United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo, Ten Hag does not seem to have plans to ax him anytime soon. When asked when the Portuguese superstar would return to the fold for Manchester United, Ten Hag confirmed that his suspension was only for the Chelsea clash.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Some Man Utd fans have short memories, last season Cristiano Ronaldo was top scorer & won so many personal awards in a struggling team. To see so many negative things said by Man Utd fans about Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few days is disappointing. Some Man Utd fans have short memories, last season Cristiano Ronaldo was top scorer & won so many personal awards in a struggling team. To see so many negative things said by Man Utd fans about Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few days is disappointing. https://t.co/SEQj4YNN19

The former Ajax boss told Sky Sports (via the Mirror):

“Yes, I think it [his suspension] is only for this weekend, this match and then we will talk and we will see.”

United will next be in action against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

